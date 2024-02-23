Dillydilly
Red Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 8,823
- Reaction score
- 22,040
This thread is for the general discussion of the event OHL London Knights VS Kingston Frontenacs 7pm ET 2-23. Please add to the discussion here.
I like that you support my team! <3A mil on then London nights
Watch them lose!
Fake London England vs Fake Kingston Jamaica
No. You bet on them to support them and because you like meI bet to see them lose
No. You bet on them to support them and because you like me
London are the best team and franchise in the history of the OHL. Even google knows it.I know nothing about hockey innit
fixed for science, a fact and common sense