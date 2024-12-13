Bornstarch
I wish they added some gameplay footage
Well I mean they couldn't use the younger actress.. The voice needed to match the age right?I don't like the new voice actress.
Certainly, I just don't care for this voice. Sounds like she has a different accent, even. I also don't think women's voices change that much from Ciri's already adult age in The Witcher 3 to what she appears to be here.Well I mean they couldn't use the younger actress.. The voice needed to match the age right?
Ciri was the thing I liked the least about W3. I dunno. Just not a compelling character to me. I was hoping they were gonna do a KOTOR and set the next Witcher game in the past when Witchers were plentiful and you build a character from scratch, choose a school, etc.Love it, and I'll likely sink countless hours into it. Always enjoyed playing as Ciri in Witcher 3. Didn't even notice the voice.
I gotta build a new rig for all these games.
Pro tip: Use a mod to give her a fatter ass. Maybe it will make her more interesting.Ciri was the thing I liked the least about W3. I dunno. Just not a compelling character to me. I was hoping they were gonna do a KOTOR and set the next Witcher game in the past when Witchers were plentiful and you build a character from scratch, choose a school, etc.
Im sure it'll be a good game and Im sure I'll play it. Just not interested in Ciri as a character.
That's because anything out today would only be able to run it at 30fps at best. I'm only half joking. Expect it to be demanding as fuck.Great trailer, but only lacks gameplay footage. Which would have been nice.
Hopefully the combat will be improved a lot from the older games. This needs brutal souls like combat in my opinion.The real question is: Will the gameplay still be meh?
Nice. Ciri is still hot and Polish folks are still white. I am in if Ciri gets to collect dong cards with the himbos that she beds.
