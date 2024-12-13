I believe the OG voice actress was in her mid-to-late 40s when she recorded her lines for Witcher3 11 to 12 years ago, so its very possible she can't do the exact voice anymore.That said, they could have found a voice actress who could emulate the the original actress. Shouldn't have been very hard.Instead... it looks like they're going with the 'girl boss' route with Ciri's voice and character, if that trailer is any indication."There are no gods here. Only monsters."Ciri says this while surrounded by men.Was hoping they'd be a bit more subtle.Hopefully there'll be equal representation amongst male/female enemies we have to kill, both human and monster.I bet traditional Witcher fans are pissed that Ciri is drinking potions. According to the established Witcher lore, only Witchers who have gone through the 'trial of the grasses' are able to consume potions and get temporary positive effects, although in large amounts they become toxic, and for normal humans they're completely poisonous. An almost guaranteed death sentence.Short explanation for 'Trial of the Grasses' from the Nightmare Of The Wolf movie now on Netflix (I recommend watching the movie in full).A more detailed explanation -Ciri is a regular human and her power in Witcher3 and the books is magical. She didn't display any of the magical powers in that trailer although they would have been far more effective against that monster (namely teleportation).I believe the a few sorceress of 'The Lodge' mentioned Ciri was only an adolescent in terms of the development of her power, and she was already more powerful than any of them, and far more powerful than any witcher...including Geralt.So apparently she, as an adult woman voluntarily went through the 'trial of the grasses' (which is basically the worst torture imaginable) and apparently removed her magical power and replace them with traditional Witcher power (a giant demotion) and is able to drink potions.And the reason why Witcher schools in the lore refused female students is because around one out of every four male students survives the trials, and girls wouldn't stand a chance.It would be of no surprise to me if CDPR wants to change that, because of sexism.So it seems like CDPR is just doing the very simplistic strategy of removing Geralt & putting in Ciri... with the same old traditional Witcher powers and what looks to be the exact same style and color of armor as Geralt's at the beginning of Witcher3 and the trailers.Was hoping they would have been smarter about this.By the way, for those who have played Witcher3 but not the Blood&Wine expansion if Ciri becomes a witcher at the end of the main game and you don't romance Yennefer or Triss, at the end of the expansion there's an appearance of Ciri... who looks like she's been an active Witcher between the events of the main game and end of the expansion.No mention of needing any witcher trials to become an active Witcher. No potions, and magic seems to be doing its thing to accept contracts, kill monsters, and accepting money.I've been under no illusions that a sequel to Witcher3 would be anywhere as good as what I consider to be the best game of the last 15 years.So I was 'meh' before this trailer and I'm 'meh' about it now.Maybe I'm jumping to conclusions, but this is just my first impressions based just off the trailer, and that's where the arrows are pointing to.