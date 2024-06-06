My thoughts on biden and his plans? Sorry, I hit post too early by accident.



What he has done so far is a big nothing burger. What he would do if given free reign is ban all guns, imo. He won’t ever get to do that and I don’t think he will ever get the votes to ban assault weapons even though his administration has a policy to never let a good tragedy go to waste.



We already have background checks so his calls to do that are a bit baffling. We already have restrictions on felons and domestic abusers from owning firearms(more on that in a minute). He wants to end immunity for gun manufacturers for making weapons that actually work-the successful lawsuits of Newtown have already shot holes in that immunity. And he wants red flag laws and bans for anyone under 21 to buy guns-those last two I am in favor of-though, military should be able to purchase guns at 18 imo.



What his and other administrations and local governments have failed to do is increase penalties for breaking gun laws. I have long detailed my frustration at the lack of punishing felons with firearms-who, imo, carry out more shootings and murders than any other group. But progressive lawmakers, district attorneys, activists, lawyers, etc already protect felons from prosecution. Why? Honestly, I believe it’s because a large portion of the felons caught with firearms are minorities. In fact, Philly da larry krasner has said on multiple occasions that he refuses to prosecute this crime because the suspects are primarily black and Latino.



This needs to stop! I say we hammer any felons with firearms and anyone that uses a gun to commit a crime. And I mean hammer them. Felon with a firearm?-5 years automatic with no exceptions. Shoot someone-15-25 years depending on prior record. I have seen so many violent criminals with long and violent records avoid prosecution for these crimes or serve the minimum, which for my area, was one year and one day. We used to call them the 1+1 or 12+1 crimes because that is the minimum one could serve for shooting someone.



So instead of going after legal gun owners rights, let’s hammer those that break the law involving guns.



Also, are y’all aware that most “mass shootings” are also street violence type of shootings and not school shooters or someone taking out random people at a shopping mall? They (the left and just for clarification-I consider myself neither left nor right) shown that they want to ignore street violence and want to focus on lone, white shooters in schools/malls, but the majority of the mass shootings have actually been people of color but the media wants to paint a mass shooting (like recent one in akron) like it was a lunatic with a gun when it was some thugs at a side show.