nhbbear
Duty Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2005
- Messages
- 29,296
- Reaction score
- 15,989
I am a bit shocked that biden is posting this so close to the election and inflaming gun owners yet again. But to be fair, he has remained consistent-I just feel like a random tweet is an odd choice.
This past Friday (May 31) the official White House twitter account posted “BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS.” Reading between the lines, What they really want to say is “BAN ALL WEAPONS.”
I can’t bring myself to vote for trump, I really can’t, but it is shit like that makes me unable to vote for biden, either.
Guns are a huge election issue. School shootings, mass shootings, the constant threat of both, and street/gang shootings are an issue that is very polarizing
To combat gun violence, biden has created a new government agency-the office of gun violence prevention with kamala harris in charge with the goals of changing laws both federally and locally.
But the White House has also acknowledged that it still wants to see more congressional action, including the passage of legislation that would ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of guns, end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and enact universal background checks
biden touts his 1994 assault weapon ban and his 2022 bipartisan gun safety legislation that does…..something I had to look up. You can’t own a gun if you have a domestic violence conviction against a spouse or partner already-this law does the same thing, but adds any domestic violence-so against a brother or other family members. Not sure what that is going to do, but ok. It also is forcing additional gun sellers to have to do background checks and has 750 million available for drug courts and to “keep guns out of the hands of people intent on harming themselves or others.”
Overall, this 2022 legislation does a bunch of nothing imo.
This past Friday (May 31) the official White House twitter account posted “BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS.” Reading between the lines, What they really want to say is “BAN ALL WEAPONS.”
I can’t bring myself to vote for trump, I really can’t, but it is shit like that makes me unable to vote for biden, either.
Guns are a huge election issue. School shootings, mass shootings, the constant threat of both, and street/gang shootings are an issue that is very polarizing
To combat gun violence, biden has created a new government agency-the office of gun violence prevention with kamala harris in charge with the goals of changing laws both federally and locally.
But the White House has also acknowledged that it still wants to see more congressional action, including the passage of legislation that would ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of guns, end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and enact universal background checks
biden touts his 1994 assault weapon ban and his 2022 bipartisan gun safety legislation that does…..something I had to look up. You can’t own a gun if you have a domestic violence conviction against a spouse or partner already-this law does the same thing, but adds any domestic violence-so against a brother or other family members. Not sure what that is going to do, but ok. It also is forcing additional gun sellers to have to do background checks and has 750 million available for drug courts and to “keep guns out of the hands of people intent on harming themselves or others.”
Overall, this 2022 legislation does a bunch of nothing imo.