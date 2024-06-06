  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Elections Official White House X(twitter) account posts “BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS” WHAT HAS JOE BIDEN DONE TO PREVENT GUN VIOLENCE?

I am a bit shocked that biden is posting this so close to the election and inflaming gun owners yet again. But to be fair, he has remained consistent-I just feel like a random tweet is an odd choice.

This past Friday (May 31) the official White House twitter account posted “BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS.” Reading between the lines, What they really want to say is “BAN ALL WEAPONS.”

I can’t bring myself to vote for trump, I really can’t, but it is shit like that makes me unable to vote for biden, either.

Guns are a huge election issue. School shootings, mass shootings, the constant threat of both, and street/gang shootings are an issue that is very polarizing

To combat gun violence, biden has created a new government agency-the office of gun violence prevention with kamala harris in charge with the goals of changing laws both federally and locally.

But the White House has also acknowledged that it still wants to see more congressional action, including the passage of legislation that would ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of guns, end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and enact universal background checks

biden touts his 1994 assault weapon ban and his 2022 bipartisan gun safety legislation that does…..something I had to look up. You can’t own a gun if you have a domestic violence conviction against a spouse or partner already-this law does the same thing, but adds any domestic violence-so against a brother or other family members. Not sure what that is going to do, but ok. It also is forcing additional gun sellers to have to do background checks and has 750 million available for drug courts and to “keep guns out of the hands of people intent on harming themselves or others.”

Overall, this 2022 legislation does a bunch of nothing imo.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1798452234964849070
 
My thoughts on biden and his plans? Sorry, I hit post too early by accident.

What he has done so far is a big nothing burger. What he would do if given free reign is ban all guns, imo. He won’t ever get to do that and I don’t think he will ever get the votes to ban assault weapons even though his administration has a policy to never let a good tragedy go to waste.

We already have background checks so his calls to do that are a bit baffling. We already have restrictions on felons and domestic abusers from owning firearms(more on that in a minute). He wants to end immunity for gun manufacturers for making weapons that actually work-the successful lawsuits of Newtown have already shot holes in that immunity. And he wants red flag laws and bans for anyone under 21 to buy guns-those last two I am in favor of-though, military should be able to purchase guns at 18 imo.

What his and other administrations and local governments have failed to do is increase penalties for breaking gun laws. I have long detailed my frustration at the lack of punishing felons with firearms-who, imo, carry out more shootings and murders than any other group. But progressive lawmakers, district attorneys, activists, lawyers, etc already protect felons from prosecution. Why? Honestly, I believe it’s because a large portion of the felons caught with firearms are minorities. In fact, Philly da larry krasner has said on multiple occasions that he refuses to prosecute this crime because the suspects are primarily black and Latino.

This needs to stop! I say we hammer any felons with firearms and anyone that uses a gun to commit a crime. And I mean hammer them. Felon with a firearm?-5 years automatic with no exceptions. Shoot someone-15-25 years depending on prior record. I have seen so many violent criminals with long and violent records avoid prosecution for these crimes or serve the minimum, which for my area, was one year and one day. We used to call them the 1+1 or 12+1 crimes because that is the minimum one could serve for shooting someone.

So instead of going after legal gun owners rights, let’s hammer those that break the law involving guns.

Also, are y’all aware that most “mass shootings” are also street violence type of shootings and not school shooters or someone taking out random people at a shopping mall? They (the left and just for clarification-I consider myself neither left nor right) shown that they want to ignore street violence and want to focus on lone, white shooters in schools/malls, but the majority of the mass shootings have actually been people of color but the media wants to paint a mass shooting (like recent one in akron) like it was a lunatic with a gun when it was some thugs at a side show.
 
I should also mention that the courts have decided that illegals can own firearms now, so there’s that. Soon, “asylum seekers” will be taking our guns as well as our jobs
 
Assault weapons are rarely used to commit crimes.
 
CA, MA, IL, and on. Blatantly unconstitutional assault weapons ban. If the government doesn't like it, they should amend the constitution. Not infringe on people's rights. Their bad-faith attacks on the 2A unfairly target minorities and the poor. It is despicable.
 
