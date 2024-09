I never understood why they watch shit like this, same with bareknuckle. Umar is probably best BW out there and an amazing mma wrestler/grappler, but they aren't really all that at pure wrestling or bjj and Dantas is meh even being generous. It just makes little sense to me and even having followed MMA for more than 20 years, I've never watched any of this live. Only thing that was interesting to me you could say was Khamzat vs Hermansson, because of how much hype Khamzat had at that time and the guy was moving up a weight class. Oh and, I was curious about Askren vs Burroughs too.