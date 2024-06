Stump said: Seems like the start time listed isn't correct - It's 8:00PM ET, according to what i can find on the internet. Click to expand...

That would make more sense.Kalyl is Silva’s son, yes. As far as I know, the other fights are boxing matches (pro boxing rules?) and the main event, Silva vs Sonnen, is a 5 round exhibition boxing match.I’ll catch the highlights and check the results on this one. Interesting to see if Silva’s boy is about that life. I could imagine he’s had amazing coaches and all the resources he needs to grow as a martial artist and as a boxer.