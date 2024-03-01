Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC 298 The Aftermath
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Dos Santos vs. Belcher
U.S. Broadcast: YouTube
Promotion: Gamebred Promotions
Venue: Kia Center
Location: Orlando, Florida
Enclosure: Cage
Gamebred Bareknuckle 7 Main Card (YouTube 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT)
Junior dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher
Alex Nicholson vs. Chase Sherman
Charles Bennett vs. Joe Penafiel
Mandel Nallo vs. TJ Brown
Jesse Ronson vs. Anthony Njokuani
Brandon Jenkins vs. Tyler Hill
Maurice Greene vs. Guto Inocente
Anvar Boynazarov vs. Marlon Gonzales
