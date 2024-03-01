PBP ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Dos Santos vs. Belcher 3/2 8PM ET (Kick Stream)

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

UFC 298 The Aftermath
RVtk0gm.jpeg




Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Dos Santos vs. Belcher
U.S. Broadcast: YouTube
Promotion: Gamebred Promotions
Venue: Kia Center
Location: Orlando, Florida
Enclosure: Cage

Gamebred Bareknuckle 7 Main Card (YouTube 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT)
Junior dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher
Alex Nicholson vs. Chase Sherman
Charles Bennett vs. Joe Penafiel
Mandel Nallo vs. TJ Brown
Jesse Ronson vs. Anthony Njokuani
Brandon Jenkins vs. Tyler Hill
Maurice Greene vs. Guto Inocente
Anvar Boynazarov vs. Marlon Gonzales

WATCH HERE

 
I'll be here tonght, but I guess I have to do some work today. I cannot believe it's 2024 and I'm still watching Krazy Horse fight.
 
The lineup keeps changing, so I'm going with what's on their website even though that's probably outdated. We'll have someone handle it tonight to make sure it's all copacetic.
 
Sounds about right... One day it's on YouTube, the next Kick. I don't even know if Kick has an ap....


**** Link to Kick Stream in OP
 
