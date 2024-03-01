Kowboy On Sherdog said: Gamebred Bareknuckle 7 Main Card (YouTube 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT)

Junior dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher

Alex Nicholson vs. Chase Sherman

Charles Bennett vs. Joe Penafiel

Mandel Nallo vs. TJ Brown

Jesse Ronson vs. Anthony Njokuani

Brandon Jenkins vs. Tyler Hill

Maurice Greene vs. Guto Inocente

The lineup keeps changing, so I'm going with what's on their website even though that's probably outdated. We'll have someone handle it tonight to make sure it's all copacetic.