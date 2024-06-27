I'll be unlocking this at the start of the debate



Presidential debate numero uno. In the blue corner, the 81 year old President Joe Biden. In the red corner, the 78 year old convicted felon and former president Donald Trump how the fuck has it come to this again?



This debate is being hosted by CNN and will kickoff at 9pm Eastern with a 90 minute runtime expected.



This is the earliest presidential debate ever, debates are usually only a month or two before the election, and there are only two scheduled this cycle with the second debate not scheduled until September.



Microphones will be muted except for when it's that candidate's turn to speak. We'll see how well this works for the interruption issue of the 2020 debates.



You're war room regulars. I don't gotta give a summary of each dude's policy positions. Neither are unknown candidates.



Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are moderating.



No live audience, so no boos or cheers to work