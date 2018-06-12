No Spoilers Official Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Discussion

Dizzy

Dizzy

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
54,294
Reaction score
33,081
maxresdefault.jpg


 
Feel like this got overshadowed by some of the big announcements. I'm hyped as hell to see what From comes up with not being constrained by Souls.

Nice video breakdown by Vaati

 
If this is half as good as Bloodborne, this may be GOTY.
 
I watched Vaati's breakdown/analysis of the trailer and didn't pick up on nearly as many details as he did. Now I'm excited to see where this goes.
 
For some reason, I thought Shadows Die Twice was the same game as Ghost of Tsushima, lol.

This game looks sick. Can't wait for it.
 
ArtemV said:
For some reason, I thought Shadows Die Twice was the same game as Ghost of Tsushima, lol.

This game looks sick. Can't wait for it.
Click to expand...
Nah, E3 just kind of weebed out this year.
 
Dizzy said:
Feel like this got overshadowed by some of the big announcements. I'm hyped as hell to see what From comes up with not being constrained by Souls.

Nice video breakdown by Vaati

Click to expand...

He really does make interesting videos. Great point about the grappling hook opening up vertical level design. That should spice up the first playthrough while trying to figure out where you're going.
 
NiOh 2 was announced. Only samurai game that matters TBH
 
Distortion just said that this game is rumoured to not have a levelling system. Instead, you find attachments for your arm and learn new skills (similar to what Vaati said). He didn't say where he heard that though so who knows.
 
I really like the description about "swords clashing" and the posture mechanic instead of HP. Sounds like they integrated poise with parrying and ripostes. Now I'm excited. I love the mechanics From comes up with.
 
Interview from a Japanese game media

http://gamestalk.net/post-97225/

  1. Shadow die Twice is the message to the players that you will, again, die many times.
  2. There are many endings.
  3. Chinese letter effect will be translated for the Western audiences.
  4. We are deeply following Activision's code; joyfulness, comfort and the proper onboarding process, which is our's weakness(笑=lol).
  5. Like other Soulborne series, feeling of accomplishment in overcoming difficulties is an important concept.
  6. Enjoy killing enemies wisely.
  7. Exploring the vertical and horizontal directions of the 3-dimensional map with a Kaginawa*, etc. *Kaginawa : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kaginawa
  8. The map is connected to each other seamlessly but there are some exceptions.
  9. Resurrection system (resurrected on the spot after death) is designed not to disturb the tempo of a game more than is necessary. There is a limit on the number of times. I'm also working on a special adjustment.
  10. By the fixed protagonist and fixed class, we removed the restrictions imposed by multiplayer. So there's no multiplayer.
 
Thought of tenchu when I saw the trailer.
 
deadshot138 said:
NiOh 2 was announced. Only samurai game that matters TBH
Click to expand...

I just started this game last night and it is quite unrelenting. After fighting 1v1’s, I now find myself surrounded by a gang of dudes and a monster and have no idea what to do.

Shadows Die Twice is the game I’m most looking forward too so far in 2019. Just my cup of tea and the articles make it sound amazingly fun.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,892
Messages
55,243,377
Members
174,702
Latest member
AAA4444

Share this page

Back
Top