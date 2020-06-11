No Spoilers Official Resident Evil Village Discussion

It looked so damn good. Roided Chris is back, and the game looks looks levels above graphically when compared to the new RE games.
 
RE4 inventory system? Village? This seems like RE4 lol, and the remake for that is coming out after this.

 
This and Demon's Souls stole the show, looks incredible!

I also liked how the devs in your video @jojoRed said it was coming to PS5, Xbox, and Steam, no messing around with any Epic exclusivity nonsense.
 
I'm not a big fan, so take my opinion with a grain of salt, but I'd be weary of the "more action oriented" comment. Not necessarily a bad thing, but the purists might want to take pause. The werewolves also don't really fill me with confidence. Werewolves are boring, predictable, and played out in how they're designed. That is a big red flag for me, in how much(or little) they are trying here. What's the next big trick they have up their sleeves? Vampires?

I'd be cautious with this one.
 
Is that Mia who Chris is shooting near the end?
 
Loved Resident evil 7, Resident evil 2 remake and to a lesser extent Resident evil 3 remake. This looks amazing and I can’t wait!
 
When I heard the leaks I was pretty disappointed, but seeing it all put together in the trailer like that has definitely changed my mind. That being said, they put 2021 in the trailer, but there's been rumours that they only started working on this like 2 months ago. I'm a little worried it'll be rushed like RE3 Remake.
 
I'm not a big fan, so take my opinion with a grain of salt, but I'd be weary of the "more action oriented" comment. Not necessarily a bad thing, but the purists might want to take pause. The werewolves also don't really fill me with confidence. Werewolves are boring, predictable, and played out in how they're designed. That is a big red flag for me, in how much(or little) they are trying here. What's the next big trick they have up their sleeves? Vampires?

I'd be cautious with this one.
More action oriented when compared to 7, but not I dont think it'll be an action oriented RE game like RE4, there is a tonal mismatch. Zombies are played out but these guys nailed it with the current RE2make. The series is known for using mundane 'scary' monsters like spiders and zombie dogs. I wouldnt say werewolves is a flag at all. Theyre probably gonna be tougher enemies like the boss encounters in RE7, and they knocked that out the park.
This and Demon's Souls stole the show, looks incredible!

I also liked how the devs in your video @jojoRed said it was coming to PS5, Xbox, and Steam, no messing around with any Epic exclusivity nonsense.
I think 4 games stood out to me RE8, DS Remake, Project Athia, and RnC. Bunch of others look interesting to me like the one from the Majora Mask studio and the astronaut game that looked like Death Stranding.
 
RE4 is one of my top 3, maybe even 1, but Im more excited for RE8 than RE4. RE7 was something special. Im looking forward to the sequel.
I thought 7 was good not great, I’m not particularly a fan of first person resident evil, so naturally I’m not very excited for this game.
 
