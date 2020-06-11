RE4 inventory system? Village? This seems like RE4 lol, and the remake for that is coming out after this.
I'm not a big fan, so take my opinion with a grain of salt, but I'd be weary of the "more action oriented" comment. Not necessarily a bad thing, but the purists might want to take pause. The werewolves also don't really fill me with confidence. Werewolves are boring, predictable, and played out in how they're designed. That is a big red flag for me, in how much(or little) they are trying here. What's the next big trick they have up their sleeves? Vampires?
I'd be cautious with this one.
This and Demon's Souls stole the show, looks incredible!
I also liked how the devs in your video @jojoRed said it was coming to PS5, Xbox, and Steam, no messing around with any Epic exclusivity nonsense.
Definitely getting the same feeling from it, from the village and enemies to the castle and the bloke with glasses.This game is sharing assets with the RE4 Remake
RE4 is one of my top 3, maybe even 1, but Im more excited for RE8 than RE4. RE7 was something special. Im looking forward to the sequel.At least Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming after this
I thought 7 was good not great, I'm not particularly a fan of first person resident evil, so naturally I'm not very excited for this game.