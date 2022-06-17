Multiplatform Official Dragon's Dogma 2 Discussion

Looks like Dragon's Dogma finally got a sequel announcement, after much interest in seeing it from fans. It's one of my favourite ARPGs, and I always found the pawn system innovative, so I'm definitely intrigued to see if they can further improve on it.



Any interest here? It's a vaguely niche game, but has just enough popularity to be notable in a broader sense.
 
Pawn, do they summon an expert to give it value?
 
I played quite a way through the first one and then dropped it for some reason, need to get back to it at some point
 
I just bought Dark Arisen for 4 dollars off the Playstation store. Never played it but I heard great things.
 
Zazen said:
I just bought Dark Arisen for 4 dollars off the Playstation store. Never played it but I heard great things.
Was £3.19 on the UK store, bit of a steal for the full experience, saves sorting my PS3 out.
 
rikwebb said:
Was £3.19 on the UK store, bit of a steal for the full experience, saves sorting my PS3 out.
I tried the game like 4 times, I always bounced off. Its a cult classic but I never knew why it never stuck with me. I like the party mechanic but the gameplay wasnt fun.
 
I tried playing the first one, but it aged like milk. Looking forward to this one.
 
jojoRed said:
I tried the game like 4 times, I always bounced off. Its a cult classic but I never knew why it never stuck with me. I like the party mechanic but the gameplay wasnt fun.
I did the same thing but only once. I enjoyed it but I don't know something about it just didn't keep me wanting to play.
 
I have had the first one in my PS3 backlog for like 9 years, still haven’t played it.

One of these days, I swear.
 
I found the combat to be fun, but for some reason completing quests was a pain in the ass. I could never figure out how the map markers worked and so I'd never be in the right place.
 
I'm hopeful. I really enjoyed the gameplay of the first one despite the boring story and bland NPCs.
 
Like others, I never finished the first game. I must have started it up 3 or 4 times but always hit a wall of desire

I'm definitely interested in a sequel though.
 
The combat in the first game was really fun but the story and quests were complete garbage.
still looking forward to the sequel
 
Enjoyed the first game. Hard to remember so far back but I vividly recall twin daggers and archery doing the Lord's work. DD2 100% interests me. OP however mentions DD being niche; didn't know it was a niche property, TBH, and thought it at one time if not a feather in Capcom's cap, then at least something many in the gamerverse were talking about. Am I wrong about that?
 
Zazen said:
Game looks beautiful. Is this the only thread for this game?
Yeah, there hasnt really been much info out about it so far compared to other games
 
Zazen said:
Game looks beautiful. Is this the only thread for this game?
Looks like the combat style is a true successor to the first game's. It looked like the holy furor spell from the first game was used against the gryphon at 30 seconds. Hopefully the combat is just as fun. I thought the way pawns could learn about enemy strengths and weaknesses and improve their AI against them was a really cool idea in the first game. Hopefully they kept that system and improved it.
 
