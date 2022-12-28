No Spoilers Official Diablo IV Discussion

What char class are you (or planning on) maining?

Diablo 4 finally has a release date of 6/6/2023. Diablo is a game I've been playing since I was a little kid. Diablo 1 and 2 were two of the best games ever made, and games I spent countless hours playing.

Diablo 2 was pretty much a masterpiece at the time, and Diablo 3 was a little disappointing to those who experienced Diablo 1/2. Diablo 4 goes back to a more gritty playstyle and atmosphere, and I've been watching videos and I can say it looks pretty damn good.





I've already pre-ordered and I'm looking forward to when it releases.
 
It looks good visually and I'm very happy to see that they're going to have a real skill tree instead of something similar to the dumbed down system in D3. There is almost a 100% chance that I'll buy the game, but there is no way that I'm pre-ordering something made by Blizzard in current year.
 
Yeah I hope it’s good but I’m not optimistic. I think they were already talking about selling weapons and armor for real money in game which is a huge red flag, even if it’s just cosmetic.
 
I’m looking forward to this. I never played the first two. But when I bought my PS4, I bought D3. I really enjoyed playing it with friends online, and had hoped they would do a more open world type of concept for the fourth, and they did.
 
Well a lot of information has come out about the game now, and it's looking it's going to be amazing. The cinematic trailers for the game are amazing too.





 
Open beta by the end of March!
 
I would love to be proven wrong but with Blizzard's track record I'm having a tough time getting excited about this, and I will definitely not preorder. Hell I might even wait until it's on sale.

Again--- I want to be wrong.
 
WhiteMousse said:
I would love to be proven wrong but with Blizzard's track record I'm having a tough time getting excited about this, and I will definitely not preorder. Hell I might even wait until it's on sale.

Again--- I want to be wrong.
Well if you watched any of the gameplay videos you would know the game looks amazing. Its more of the darker d2 style, the combat animation is great, the world is absolutely massive, there is tons of end game content as well.

Everything ive seen already tells me the game is going to be good, zero doubt in my mind
 
JoeyJoeJoeJr said:
Well if you watched any of the gameplay videos you would know the game looks amazing. Its more of the darker d2 style, the combat animation is great, the world is absolutely massive, there is tons of end game content as well.

Everything ive seen already tells me the game is going to be good, zero doubt in my mind
I've watched the videos and I'm not saying it doesn't look good. Visually it's got the beautiful quality but we won't really know until we play it whether the game IS good. Diablo 3 was visually beautiful but the gameplay was boring and uninspired.
 
Just came here to say I like Diablo 3 more than 2
 
WhiteMousse said:
I've watched the videos and I'm not saying it doesn't look good. Visually it's got the beautiful quality but we won't really know until we play it whether the game IS good. Diablo 3 was visually beautiful but the gameplay was boring and uninspired.
I didn't think d3 looked good at all, it looked cartoony and nothing like the previous diablo games.
 
I'll buy a diablo game no matter what. Going to pre order the deluxe edition just so I can play the game 4 days early on the 2nd. Will be pissed if the server are down most of that period which wouldn't surprise me to be honest.
 
As long as there's no real money auction house I'm down.

Hoping the werewolf druid is viable at end game. Looks like there's some crazy options with storm werewolf and earth werebear.
 
WhiteMousse said:
I would love to be proven wrong but with Blizzard's track record I'm having a tough time getting excited about this, and I will definitely not preorder. Hell I might even wait until it's on sale.

Again--- I want to be wrong.
There was a closed beta awhile back. Virtually all the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.
 
