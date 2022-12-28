Diablo 4 finally has a release date of 6/6/2023. Diablo is a game I've been playing since I was a little kid. Diablo 1 and 2 were two of the best games ever made, and games I spent countless hours playing.



Diablo 2 was pretty much a masterpiece at the time, and Diablo 3 was a little disappointing to those who experienced Diablo 1/2. Diablo 4 goes back to a more gritty playstyle and atmosphere, and I've been watching videos and I can say it looks pretty damn good.











I've already pre-ordered and I'm looking forward to when it releases.