October 27, 1985

Aight,

In Back to the Future 1 and 2 October 26, 1985 was always the return date. That was the date that Marty met Doc Brown in the mall parking lot. The same morning where Marty, Doc, and Jennifer depart for 2015. That was the date.

delorean-time-clock-back-to-the-future.gif


However, in Back to the Future 3, Doc Brown tells Marty to set the date for:

October 27,1985 07:00

oct 27.png

Which I always thought was a trifle bit odd. Why not back to the original date?

Then I heard the Goonies theory, which came out the same year as Back to the Future, 1985. Which if you haven't heard there's a theory that the Goonies and Back to the Future happened on the same weekend. I went full neurotic investigating this and I'm going to expand a wee bit.

The Goonies

Mouth mentions its a nuclear Saturday at the beginning of the movie. Also at the beginning we find out the month that Saturday is in when Brandon is hanging upside down:
oct .png

Could be any Saturday right? Except:

oct 24.png

That newspaper is dated October 24, 1985, a Thursday... Which means the remaining "nuclear" Saturday in October is the 26th

oct 85.png

But the Goonies saga happened overnight. They were all on the beach watching the following morning.... October 27, 1985! That scene was just after sunrise, and what time did the sun rise on that day in Astoria?



astoria.png

Which leads me to this:

I'm convinced that the same time Doc Brown's train time machine was destroying the DeLorean time machine, Mikey and the Goonies were on the beach watching One-eyed Willy's ship sail away.

Further evidence to support this claim would be these common entanglements:

goonies.png bttf.png


BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!

Explorers, another movie that came out in 1985, also my favorite movie. I believe the same weekend they went into space was that very same weekend as Back to the Future and Goonies.

TcB41o-kL5EDgyf005dihyGl56Mltoi4MWAzBHrepD6WcjYDSafUijdMCbww7fPX5AIGc50ii8FpOzD1e2_a0w


My only piece of flimsy evidence for this is that in one scene, one of the children has a halloween mask on. But I want to believe.

explorers.png

Sherbros, my hypothesis is this...

During the last weekend in October in 1985:

Doc Brown and Marty McFly travel into the past and future several times, at the same time...

Mikey, Mouth, Chunk and the rest of the Goonies were chasing after One-eyed Willy's treasure, at the same time...

Ben, Wolfgang, and Darren were going into space with a ship they made out of an old Tilt-a-Whirl.


I'll take any questions.
The answer to the first one is a Brobdingnagian amount of weed.

Thank you.
 
Last edited:
I believe that's also the same weekend that retired special forces Colonel John Matrix's daughter was kidnapped by a murderous and psychotic former team member named Bennett working with a South American dictator named Arius. Fortunately, just like Doc Brown and Marty, The story ended well with Matrix sticking a pipe through Bennett to let off some steam and rescuing his daughter, whom went on to star in some 90s erotic thriller like Embrace of the Vampire and was the face of the MeToo movement

72Dw.gif
 
