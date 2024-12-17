October 27,1985 07:00

Aight,In Back to the Future 1 and 2 October 26, 1985 was always the return date. That was the date that Marty met Doc Brown in the mall parking lot. The same morning where Marty, Doc, and Jennifer depart for 2015. That was the date.However, in Back to the Future 3, Doc Brown tells Marty to set the date for:Which I always thought was a trifle bit odd. Why not back to the original date?Then I heard the Goonies theory, which came out the same year as Back to the Future, 1985. Which if you haven't heard there's a theory that the Goonies and Back to the Future happened on the same weekend. I went full neurotic investigating this and I'm going to expand a wee bit.The GooniesMouth mentions its a nuclear Saturday at the beginning of the movie. Also at the beginning we find out the month that Saturday is in when Brandon is hanging upside down:Could be any Saturday right? Except:That newspaper is dated October 24, 1985, a Thursday... Which means the remaining "nuclear" Saturday in October is the 26thBut the Goonies saga happened overnight. They were all on the beach watching the following morning....That scene was just after sunrise, and what time did the sun rise on that day in Astoria?Which leads me to this:Further evidence to support this claim would be these common entanglements:My only piece of flimsy evidence for this is that in one scene, one of the children has a halloween mask on. But I want to believe.Sherbros, my hypothesis is this...During the last weekend in October in 1985:Doc Brown and Marty McFly travel into the past and future several times, at the same time...Mikey, Mouth, Chunk and the rest of the Goonies were chasing after One-eyed Willy's treasure, at the same time...Ben, Wolfgang, and Darren were going into space with a ship they made out of an old Tilt-a-Whirl.I'll take any questions.The answer to the first one is a Brobdingnagian amount of weed.Thank you.