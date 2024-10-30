Your Account
If Obama were to be allowed to participate as the democratic candidate, could he beat Trump ?
No, because the reality of Obama’s time as president would actually be put on display.
How would liberals feel learning the Nobel Peace Prize winner dropped more bombs on their beloved Middle East than any other president?
Did Trump pump money into a floating island to torture innocent non-Americans?Trump actually dropped more bombs per year than Obama, and nearly more in total in just one term. And he also had the reporting of these strikes obfuscated, particularly strikes in Yemen.
Did Trump pump money into a floating island to torture innocent non-Americans?
Agreed. After seeing kamala's interviews i can't believe this is still close.Probably. Obama was a lot more charismatic and a better speaker than Harris or Biden.