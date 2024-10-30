Croo67 said: No, because the reality of Obama’s time as president would actually be put on display.



How would liberals feel learning the Nobel Peace Prize winner dropped more bombs on their beloved Middle East than any other president? Click to expand...

Trump actually dropped more bombs per year than Obama, and nearly more in total in just one term. And he also had the reporting of these strikes obfuscated, particularly strikes in Yemen.The worst of the Donbass conflict was going on during his term and he didn't do shit, and not only did he not do shit about it he literally tried to blackmail Zelensky with the threat of withholding approved military aid while they're in a fucking war with Russia.