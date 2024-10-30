Opinion Obama chances for president

It's impossible to say. He's very popular now, but if he were actually running, Republicans would again be convinced that he's the Anti-Christ and a socialist, and leftists would again be convinced that he's a right-winger, etc. Bothsidesists would be talking about how horrible both candidates are.
 
No, because the reality of Obama’s time as president would actually be put on display.

How would liberals feel learning the Nobel Peace Prize winner dropped more bombs on their beloved Middle East than any other president?
 
Your Account said:
If Obama were to be allowed to participate as the democratic candidate, could he beat Trump ?
Bro, Michelle Obama was up by 11pts on Trump after the Biden debate.

Barack would absolutely obliterate him in an election lol
 
Croo67 said:
Trump actually dropped more bombs per year than Obama, and nearly more in total in just one term. And he also had the reporting of these strikes obfuscated, particularly strikes in Yemen.

The worst of the Donbass conflict was going on during his term and he didn't do shit, and not only did he not do shit about it he literally tried to blackmail Zelensky with the threat of withholding approved military aid while they're in a fucking war with Russia.
 
Rational Poster said:
Did Trump pump money into a floating island to torture innocent non-Americans?
 
Probably. Obama was a lot more charismatic and a better speaker than Harris or Biden.
 
Seano said:
Agreed. After seeing kamala's interviews i can't believe this is still close.

If the Dems had picked anyone who could intelligently string two sentences together they'd have this in the bag.

Obama is a very good speaker. He would win for sure.
 
