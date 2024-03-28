Suspect who killed NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller has 21 prior arrests: police No official charges have been announced for the two suspects, who have been identified as Guy Rivera and Lindy Jones.

Heartbreaking story. The two suspects were illegally parked at a bus stop, apparently casing out a nearby business to rob. The officer asked them to move the vehicle, and one of the dudes shot him in the torso beneath the vest. Traffic jam hindered his transport to the hospital and he later passed away.