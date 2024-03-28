Crime NYPD Officer Murdered By Man With 21 Prior Arrests

Suspect who killed NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller has 21 prior arrests: police

No official charges have been announced for the two suspects, who have been identified as Guy Rivera and Lindy Jones.
Heartbreaking story. The two suspects were illegally parked at a bus stop, apparently casing out a nearby business to rob. The officer asked them to move the vehicle, and one of the dudes shot him in the torso beneath the vest. Traffic jam hindered his transport to the hospital and he later passed away.
 
Looking forward to the "they just wanted to get home to their families" sneers in this thread.
 
Madmick said:
Looking forward to the "they just wanted to get home to their families" sneers in this thread.
Yes it'll be the typical ACAB bug men including one of the mods. Should be infraction-worthy.
 
Both those guys sound like real pieces of shit.

Rest in peace to the fallen officer.
 
