Law NY Supreme Court says TX can continue busing migrants

Looks like NYC will continue welcoming the world's poor, desperate, and needy into their state with open arms. So much love and compassion. It just fills my heart with joy. And if Kamala wins? The city will be overflowing with love...more love on the streets, in the schools, in hotels, hospitals, and homeless shelters. Love, generosity, and compassion at every turn.

Mayor Adams' attempt to stop buses of migrants from arriving in NYC rejected by State Supreme Court

The New York State Supreme Court has ruled against Mayor Eric Adams' attempt to block migrant buses from arriving in New York City.
This mean that Texas can bust the illegal immigrants at California has been sending them back to California?
 
Imigration debate aside, I am actually surprised that more states don't bus undesireable people out of their state.

What if New York ups the anty by bussing all of their state prisoners to TX? Is there anything that could stop them?
 
