Mayor Adams' attempt to stop buses of migrants from arriving in NYC rejected by State Supreme Court The New York State Supreme Court has ruled against Mayor Eric Adams' attempt to block migrant buses from arriving in New York City.

Looks like NYC will continue welcoming the world's poor, desperate, and needy into their state with open arms. So much love and compassion. It just fills my heart with joy. And if Kamala wins? The city will be overflowing with love...more love on the streets, in the schools, in hotels, hospitals, and homeless shelters. Love, generosity, and compassion at every turn.