Tech Nvidia looking towards a future without having a huge reliance on chip sales.

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
Jan 20, 2004
31,611
21,801
Jensen Huang understands that chips are heading towards a wall where improving them is becoming harder and harder and wants to reduce the reliance on chip hardware where AMD and Intel look towards programmable chips tighter integration with CPU's and custom programmable circuits. Jensen looking towards cloud and close to reality or Artificial General Intelligence for the heavy lifting. Where all matters of businesses will have access to massive deep learning pools of information to create virtual employees or run robots that do the work? Basically the system he's developing resembles what Apple been doing for years with their cloud services. Google using AI to auto generate game engine modifications you never play the same game over again each time completely different each time played. The ending of the video is funny with a robot tearing off criminals heads WT?

 
PEB

