Now that hooker is top 5 he will be sacrificed to pimbett

Firstly well done to dan.
He came so close to getting that title shot during covid but just lost a step as the fight went on with dustin to lose the last 3 rounds and decision of their fight. Usually when fighters come that close, only to lose a close one, they are never able to regain the magic and fall hard. It looked like dan was on that path to becoming a journeyman/gatekeeper type but he got a second wind.

Now that dan is in the top 5, he is the easiest opponent in the top 5. This is the guy the ufc will use to launch paddy into the top 5 and set up a future fight for paddy against islam in england.
 
Nah I doubt UFC is rushing to shoot Pimblett that far up the rankings in one fight, they've taken things fairly slow with him so far.

Fights to book imo:

Oliveira or Gaethje vs Hooker
Dariush or Moicano (if he beats BSD) vs Pimblett
 
Doubt it.

Pimblett is massively underrated on here but Hooker is all wrong for him.

Paddy has a great ground game but isn't especially great at getting the fight there. He uses judo instead of wrestling which is hit and miss in MMA and we've seen him physically outmuscled in the clinch against even smaller lightweights like Jared Gordon and Jordan Leavitt. Likely due to the amount of weight he cuts sapping his strength.

Hooker is really hard to take down. He has great knees up the middle and a fantastic guillotine if guys do get in on his legs.

Needless to say he's much better striker than Paddy and he's even longer. Not sure about a reach advantage without looking it up but he definitely has a length advantage.

I think win or lose against BSD, Moicano is next for Paddy to try and break the top 10.
 
It’s not the worst theory of all time that’s for sure
 
Number 5 vs number 15..

It’s possible. And you know Hooker would take the fight. But Hooker is no joke. He’d as soon die than give up. Look at his fight with Dustin as an example. And Hooker took two rounds in the five round fight.

The numbers as far as rankings would be ridiculously stupid. But those aren’t the numbers the UFC cares about the most.

But there’s big backfire potential in that fight for the UFC.
 
Paddy has a few options to crack a title shot. Old Chandler, broken Dariush, and now Hooker. I could see Paddy pulling off a W from any of those 3. He's got a snowball's chance in hell to beat Islam unless he gets a hail mary KO, but even after that they'd force a rematch and Islam wouldn't get cracked twice.
 
wheels are already in motion.
 
Paddy is getting great we all saw it in his last fight. Dan will be a match for him if UFC is willing to give Paddy a rank.
 
Do you think the UFC would make that fight though sir?
I don't see them making it unless they truly believe Paddy can win.
 
Im not sure you can call someone underrated that lost to Jared Gordon in front of all of us sir.

The kid has real good grappling though, I'll give him that.
 
Agreed on all parts except Moicano being next regardless. If he loses to BSD it'll be violently so, and likely won't be fighting again until the spring. I think Paddy fights again this winter & Moicano won't be ready if he loses
 
You can have a can be underrated if everybody says they're even worse than they actually are.
 
