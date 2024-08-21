Now that hooker is top 5 he will be sacrificed to pimbett

Doubt it.



Pimblett is massively underrated on here but Hooker is all wrong for him.



Paddy has a great ground game but isn't especially great at getting the fight there. He uses judo instead of wrestling which is hit and miss in MMA and we've seen him physically outmuscled in the clinch against even smaller lightweights like Jared Gordon and Jordan Leavitt. Likely due to the amount of weight he cuts sapping his strength.



Hooker is really hard to take down. He has great knees up the middle and a fantastic guillotine if guys do get in on his legs.



Needless to say he's much better striker than Paddy and he's even longer. Not sure about a reach advantage without looking it up but he definitely has a length advantage.



I think win or lose against BSD, Moicano is next for Paddy to try and break the top 10.