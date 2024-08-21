Now that hooker is top 5 he will be sacrificed to pimbett

ArtardFiesta
Firstly well done to dan.
He came so close to getting that title shot during covid but just lost a step as the fight went on with dustin to lose the last 3 rounds and decision of their fight. Usually when fighters come that close, only to lose a close one, they are never able to regain the magic and fall hard. It looked like dan was on that path to becoming a journeyman/gatekeeper type but he got a second wind.
Now that dan is in the top 5, he is the easiest opponent in the top 5. This is the guy the ufc will use to launch paddy into the top 5 and set up a future fight for paddy against islam in england.
