Now do you all agree that Dricus's striking is elite? (Also I told you so)

I've been saying this for ages.

Let me quite a comment I made before the fight, because I think it sums up my point pretty nicely.



I called the finish. I said that Dricus was going to be different than the other strikers Izzy has faced, because he throws long straight combinations. I thought that he would be able to catch Izzy on the end of his combinations, and guess what, that happened repeatedly, and even led to the finish.

I said:



Dricus just beat Adesanya, one of the greatest strikers in MMA history, in a mostly striking bout. The finishing sequence was directly because Dricus hurt Izzy badly on the feet. People were saying over, and over, and over that Dricus was too sloppy, lunged top much and didn't have the technique to contend on the feet. They were all plain wrong. I said a bunch on here and a bunch in other places that Dricus's style of striking was a bad matchup for Izzy.



Also, to comment on the lunging comments, people were saying over and over that Dricus overextended too much. The reason they were wrong, is that a lot of people view all lunging the same, because they don't have a proper understanding of the different types of lunging/blitzing. Dricus's blitz is completely different to say a Whittaker blitz. Whittaker lunges with his head forward, on an angle, and throws looping overhands (or at least he did against Izzy). Dricus by contrast, takes his whole body forward on the blitz, not just his head, and he blitzes in a straight line (not on an angle), with straight punches. It's totally different, and this is why he had so much success with it when other people haven't against Izzy.



So, does everyone agree now that Dricus's striking is elite? It may not look pretty, but he just beat Whittaker, Strickland, and Izzy back to back to back, with mostly striking.