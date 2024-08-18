Now do you all agree that Dricus's striking is elite? (Also I told you so)

Chael_Sonnen
I'm the reason Waldo is hiding.
I've been saying this for ages.
Let me quite a comment I made before the fight, because I think it sums up my point pretty nicely.
I said:
Also, to comment on the lunging comments, people were saying over and over that Dricus overextended too much. The reason they were wrong, is that a lot of people view all lunging the same, because they don't have a proper understanding of the different types of lunging/blitzing. Dricus's blitz is completely different to say a Whittaker blitz. Whittaker lunges with his head forward, on an angle, and throws looping overhands (or at least he did against Izzy). Dricus by contrast, takes his whole body forward on the blitz, not just his head, and he blitzes in a straight line (not on an angle), with straight punches. It's totally different, and this is why he had so much success with it when other people haven't against Izzy.
So, does everyone agree now that Dricus's striking is elite? It may not look pretty, but he just beat Whittaker, Strickland, and Izzy back to back to back, with mostly striking.
I called the finish. I said that Dricus was going to be different than the other strikers Izzy has faced, because he throws long straight combinations. I thought that he would be able to catch Izzy on the end of his combinations, and guess what, that happened repeatedly, and even led to the finish.People are still massively underrating DDP's striking game. He doesn't walk forward with no defense lol. If he did that Whittaker would have sparked him. He's a very smart, very athletic striker with great game planning and an awkward style, which throws a lot of spectators off and they make the mistake you did in assuming just because they don't understand his game, that means he must not be a good striker. Dricus doesn't need Strickland's level of striking defense, it's a totally different matchup.
DDP's striking, especially at this stage of Izzy's career, is too fast and too long for Izzy. There's a few things he does, including his long 3/4 strike combos and his strong kicking game which Izzy has never really had to contend with in MMA. Maybe a prime Izzy does well in the striking, but not this Izzy. Izzy's style is based on reaction speed, and he's noticeably slowed down in that department over the last 3 fights. Dricus is going to test that reaction speed over and over again, and imo he's going to prove to be too fast offensively for this version of Izzy.
Now, this may be a moot point because there's a good chance DDP comes out just looking to wrestle, and we don't even see much of the striking game. And if he does this, I think Izzy's in a lot of trouble. BUT, if he does stand with Izzy, I think people are going to be very surprised at the outcome.
Dricus just beat Adesanya, one of the greatest strikers in MMA history, in a mostly striking bout. The finishing sequence was directly because Dricus hurt Izzy badly on the feet. People were saying over, and over, and over that Dricus was too sloppy, lunged top much and didn't have the technique to contend on the feet. They were all plain wrong. I said a bunch on here and a bunch in other places that Dricus's style of striking was a bad matchup for Izzy.I can see Dricus catching Izzy on the end of a 3/4 punch combo when Izzy tries to slip.
So, does everyone agree now that Dricus's striking is elite? It may not look pretty, but he just beat Whittaker, Strickland, and Izzy back to back to back, with mostly striking.