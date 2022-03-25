Television NOVA TV Series (Gets a New Writer and Showrunner, post #13)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,586
Reaction score
20,913
Update: March 24, 2022

Marvel Studios Developing NOVA Adaptation from Moon Knight Scribe; Likely to Be a Limited Series

maxresdefault.jpg


Richard Rider aka Nova looks to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as sources tell Deadline that Marvel is developing a Nova project with Moon Knight scribe Sabir Pirzada on board to write.

It is unknown for now whether this will be developed as a feature film or a limited series for Disney+. As always, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce.

Nova first appeared in an 1976 issue of Super Adventures was member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps, for which he gained superhuman abilities including enhanced strength, flight and resistance to injury.

While the character didn’t have many run-ins with some of the main figures of the current or past MCU, he did have some battles with the Skrulls, who have big parts in recent and upcoming Marvel projects including Captain Marvel and the limited series Secret Invasion.

As for Pirzada, like so many scribes who land a high-profile Marvel project to develop, he came up through the studio’s writer community, most recently helping in the writers room for Moon Knight series that premieres on March 30 on Disney+.

https://deadline.com/2022/03/marvel-nova-moon-knight-sabir-pirzada-1234985015/
 
I wouldn't be surprised if it is Sam Alexander nova.
 
This could be really cool depending on how they do it.
Bad Boys in space:cool:.
 
Update: December 16, 2024

Marvel Studios' NOVA Live-Action TV Series Gets New Writer and Showrunner Ed Bernero

i3oJYCk.jpeg


There has been a major development on Marvel's Nova in the works for Disney+. Former Criminal Minds showrunner Ed Bernero has come on board as a writer and showrunner on the series project, which centers on Richard Rider aka Nova.

Bernero replaces Moon Knight scribe Sabir Pirzada, who was originally tapped as a writer when the project was first put into development two and a half years ago. At the time, it was unclear whether it would be developed as a feature film or a limited series; Nova has since taken a series direction.

Nova first appeared in an 1976 issue of Super Adventures was member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps, for which he gained superhuman abilities including enhanced strength, flight and resistance to injury. While the character didn’t have many run-ins with some of the main figures of the current or past MCU, he did have some battles with the Skrulls, who have big parts in recent and upcoming Marvel projects including Captain Marvel and the limited series Secret Invasion.

Bernero served as executive producer and showrunner of CBS’ drama series Criminal Minds and also co-created and executive produced Criminal Minds spinoff Suspect Behavior which aired for one season on CBS. Prior to Criminal Minds, he co-created and executive produced NBC’s Third Watch. He also created and executive produced crime drama series Crossing Lines.

deadline.com

Ed Bernero Boards Marvel’s ‘Nova’ Series In Works As Showrunner

Ed Bernero has been tapped as showrunner for Marvel's 'Nova'.
deadline.com deadline.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,751
Messages
56,668,791
Members
175,339
Latest member
mojtaba begmaz

Share this page

Back
Top