Update: December 16, 2024

Marvel Studios' NOVA Live-Action TV Series Gets New Writer and Showrunner Ed Bernero

Ed Bernero Boards Marvel’s ‘Nova’ Series In Works As Showrunner Ed Bernero has been tapped as showrunner for Marvel's 'Nova'.

There has been a major development on Marvel'sin the works for Disney+. Formershowrunner Ed Bernero has come on board as a writer and showrunner on the series project, which centers on Richard Rider aka Nova.Bernero replacesscribe Sabir Pirzada, who was originally tapped as a writer when the project was first put into development two and a half years ago. At the time, it was unclear whether it would be developed as a feature film or a limited series;has since taken a series direction.Nova first appeared in an 1976 issue of Super Adventures was member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps, for which he gained superhuman abilities including enhanced strength, flight and resistance to injury. While the character didn’t have many run-ins with some of the main figures of the current or past MCU, he did have some battles with the Skrulls, who have big parts in recent and upcoming Marvel projects including Captain Marvel and the limited series Secret Invasion.Bernero served as executive producer and showrunner of CBS’ drama seriesand also co-created and executive producedspinoffwhich aired for one season on CBS. Prior tohe co-created and executive produced NBC’s. He also created and executive produced crime drama series