Nothing has topped the buildup of Khabib vs. Conor for me

JAL

JAL

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Feb 1, 2019
Messages
1,826
Reaction score
2,415
yea yea, you might call me a casual fan, I've been consistently following MMA since 2017. Before that, I would tune in occasionally, especially for Conor McGregor or Jon Jones fights. However, nothing compares to the buildup of Khabib vs Conor for me.

It was the most entertaining lead-up I've ever seen. The Artem Lobov incident, the dolly throw, the press conferences, and countless YouTube analysis videos lol. Then came the fight itself and the aftermath—it was the peak of MMA for me, and so far, nothing else has matched it.

what are some of your guys favourite?
 
Rampage vs Jones was the one for me :) Remember coming home from school after thinking about it for months, and that entire last week, forget about it :cool:
 
Jones vs DC is a decent 2nd.

Silva vs Sonnen maybe, they had build up for 2 fights in a short amount of time.

Aldo vs Mcgregor build up was also decent, i felt robbed when it lasted 13 seconds, ROBBED.
 
It was insane tbh. I doubt there will be anything like it again in MMA. The dolly incident was such a gift in terms of promotion for the UFC despite it being highly unprofessional.
 
9EVFa01.gif

umm29o.gif

xEoVcFNZ730wXJ1FDrLJwqYJ1OoSgahSyiMEh5rO-Ko.jpg

giphy.gif

200w.gif

georges-st-pierre_bj-penn_2_medium_medium.gif
 
haj02 said:
It was insane tbh. I doubt there will be anything like it again in MMA. The dolly incident was such a gift in terms of promotion for the UFC despite it being highly unprofessional.
Click to expand...
yea, I would agree. This was legitimately a movie in itself. You had all kinds of torment and bad blood, and even after the fight, there was part 2. And McGregor is still living in continuous nightmare as a repercussion.
 
Strange how they had a bunch of cameras in the perfect position to film multiple angles of the bus attack. Not to mention film of UFC's VP of Communications leading Conor and gang right to them. <lmao>
 
The buildup to McGregor-Khabib was complete garbage. Anyone with half a brain knew Khabib was going to win because Conor showed up wasted to every press conference. He was literally drinking while the press conference was going on. Hard to buildup a fight when one guy is serious and the other is an alcoholic.
 
Probably the most electric combo of pre-fight, during fight and post-fight excitement in MMA history.

I still rewatch the weigh in every once in a while.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
The buildup to McGregor-Khabib was complete garbage. Anyone with half a brain knew Khabib was going to win because Conor showed up wasted to every press conference. He was literally drinking while the press conference was going on. Hard to buildup a fight when one guy is serious and the other is an alcoholic.
Click to expand...
How much money did you win on Khabib, since you knew he was going to win?
 
Not so much the build up, but the immediate aftermath of Bisping-Rockhold 2 has me in stitches whenever I watch the post fight press conference
 
GSP vs Penn ll.

They invented a new show called Primetime. 3 episodes from training camp leading up to the rematch. Aired on Spike TV. The episodes were 30 minutes each.

I found 2, and 3 on YouTube, but not 1?
 
gsp vs hughes 2

TUF as coaches , hughes already beaten georges once, hughs tear through penn , trigg , gracie in the lead up.


conor vs floyd mayweather buildup was fantastic.
 
Came here to call OP a casual, only for him to do so himself haha.

On a serious note, the build-up to and aftermath of Lesnar vs Mir II for UFC 100 was epic for me. Both guys played their parts perfectly. Lots of questions around just how much Brock improved since their first fight. Mir looked to be in great shape and was coming off of his HL-reel KO win over Nogueira. The trash talking on both sides left us with many memorable quotes. And the post-fight octagon antics and interview where Brock talked about getting on top of his wife and badmouthing the UFC’s biggest sponsor, Bud Light, was equally jaw dropping and hilarious/entertaining.
 
My favourite 1 minute trailer was this one, though..

 
The buildup to Jones-Henderson on UFC 151 was incredible. Crazy how the fight was able to surpass the hype.
 
Honestly, the buildup of Diaz vs McGregor was more fun than Khabib vs McGregor. The fights were both iconic, but Nate was the first time we've ever seen Conor be the nail in a press conference, both pre and post-fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,822
Messages
55,588,564
Members
174,834
Latest member
jdog5979

Share this page

Back
Top