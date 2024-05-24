Nothing has topped the buildup of Khabib vs. Conor for me

JAL
yea yea, you might call me a casual fan, I've been consistently following MMA since 2017. Before that, I would tune in occasionally, especially for Conor McGregor or Jon Jones fights. However, nothing compares to the buildup of Khabib vs Conor for me.
It was the most entertaining lead-up I've ever seen. The Artem Lobov incident, the dolly throw, the press conferences, and countless YouTube analysis videos lol. Then came the fight itself and the aftermath—it was the peak of MMA for me, and so far, nothing else has matched it.
what are some of your guys favourite?
