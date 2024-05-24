Nothing has topped the buildup of Khabib vs. Conor for me

Came here to call OP a casual, only for him to do so himself haha.



On a serious note, the build-up to and aftermath of Lesnar vs Mir II for UFC 100 was epic for me. Both guys played their parts perfectly. Lots of questions around just how much Brock improved since their first fight. Mir looked to be in great shape and was coming off of his HL-reel KO win over Nogueira. The trash talking on both sides left us with many memorable quotes. And the post-fight octagon antics and interview where Brock talked about getting on top of his wife and badmouthing the UFC’s biggest sponsor, Bud Light, was equally jaw dropping and hilarious/entertaining.