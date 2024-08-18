Not impressed with Du Plessis

wrestlefan
Apr 4, 2013
1,914
1,226
He has a very awkward style. I don't know how he gets away with his stand up, he just eats shots and pushes forward.
He doesn't even have good wrestling, his shots are so awkward. He basically got good at taking people down by lifting weights in the gym.
He had a lot more muscle than Adesyana. He was bullying him at points, using too much strength making Israel appear weak. Then in the post fight interview he calls Israel a legend? If he had that much respect for him he wouldn't have bullied him during the fight.
