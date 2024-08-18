Not impressed with Du Plessis

W

He has a very awkward style. I don't know how he gets away with his stand up, he just eats shots and pushes forward.

He doesn't even have good wrestling, his shots are so awkward. He basically got good at taking people down by lifting weights in the gym.

He had a lot more muscle than Adesyana. He was bullying him at points, using too much strength making Israel appear weak. Then in the post fight interview he calls Israel a legend? If he had that much respect for him he wouldn't have bullied him during the fight.
 
He’s not impressed with you either.
 
So let me get this straight, DDP can hurt you badly on the feet by lunging in with shit technique. He's got dogshit wrestling, but can put you on the ground almost at will just by lifting weights. He got so much muscles he can bully yer son, but makes weight effortlessly and doesn't completely gas and get KTFO or choked after 2 minutes?

It's like DDP is doing the MMA version of a Souls challenge run by doing everything the wrong way, and still succeeding against those with optimal min-max builds. That makes him even more impressive.
 
The dude can fight. That's all that really matters. I agree that I don't find anything about his technique particularly mind-blowing but it works for him. He's a helluva athlete. His ability to cover distance and get in and out without getting countered is pretty damn impressive. Izzy really didn't have any success at all countering him. It seems like he would be open for counters but no one is finding a way to capitalize on it.
 
Adesanya bets on movement, agility and speed. Obviously, it's not DDP's problem that he sacrifices strength and power to attain this.
 
He is so sloppy, but at some point, the tenacity has to define him. It's why I always used to defend Decision Dan Henderson. He won so many controversial decisions, but he always came alive in the final round somehow. It was a trait of his.

Like Dan, Dricus always looks exhausted. And he's a technical mess. But he's never really exhausted, and, in fact, he's got such a good gas tank- and a reserve tank- that he can make his physicality a factor later in the fight. The fourth round sub over Izzy is the best example, but we've seen him push through exhaustion and take over a very competitive, grueling fight so many times now: Till, Tavares, Whittaker, Brunson, etc. He doesn't stop fighting.

Most people with DDP strength will have a small window to get a finish. And, unless the fight is relatively easy and their in cruise control, they'll fade over time. DDP is a very unique fighter.
 
DDP’s standup looked awkward I believe due to the reach disadvantage. I think DDP was lunging in more than usual. I was impressed because I thought Adesanya may be taking over based on that third round and DDP was able to get the job done with a finish,
 
Your problem with him being awkward and sloppy looking is exactly why he is so effective and continues to win.
 
I'm very impressed, I'm impressed that he somehow makes that ugly ass style work as good as he does. I'm impressed that he constantly tries to finish the fight on the feet and/or on the ground. Dudes a beast..
 
I said it before but ever since the Whittaker fight I don't bet against him anymore. I don't know how the fuck he does it but dude knows how to win.
 
You aren't the only one. I guess the way he moves and the way he fights makes him look beatable? Yet he just continues to win!
Poatan calling him out kind of proves this, and it's a weak move by him considering he has Ank to deal with at 205.

Anyway, I used to think of DDP as just an entertaining meathead, but he truly deserves respect! He's winning in ways I can't understand.
 
DDP's striking technique looks horrible. He looks uncoordinated when striking. His wrestling is nothing special either. Everyone thought he was totally gassed last night in rd 4 (me included) but if you stop and think about it, he looks lke that in the first round too.
As even Izzy admitted, the thing is, he's one tough MF and keeps plugging away till he gets you. I personally thought he lost to Srickland but it was a close fight that could have gone either way. He's beaten ten in a row with some very good fighters on that list. It's hard to criticize success.
 
egk said:
It's hard to criticize success.
2301574d-7c7b-43b8-ad9c-5dce6dcdf216_text.gif
 
