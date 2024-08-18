Not impressed with Du Plessis

He is so sloppy, but at some point, the tenacity has to define him. It's why I always used to defend Decision Dan Henderson. He won so many controversial decisions, but he always came alive in the final round somehow. It was a trait of his.



Like Dan, Dricus always looks exhausted. And he's a technical mess. But he's never really exhausted, and, in fact, he's got such a good gas tank- and a reserve tank- that he can make his physicality a factor later in the fight. The fourth round sub over Izzy is the best example, but we've seen him push through exhaustion and take over a very competitive, grueling fight so many times now: Till, Tavares, Whittaker, Brunson, etc. He doesn't stop fighting.



Most people with DDP strength will have a small window to get a finish. And, unless the fight is relatively easy and their in cruise control, they'll fade over time. DDP is a very unique fighter.