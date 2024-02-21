Not Impressed with Cardio Fighters

Looking at you Merab. Yeah, you beat Cejudo, congrats, but you lost on every judge's scorecard when you and Cejudo were both fresh.
Last I checked, cardio isn't a skill. No street fight has ever been won by cardio.
So keep being an "athlete," and turning the UFC into crossfit. Just don't go complaining when no casual ever pays to see you "fight."

I've never been a fan of grinding wrestlers. Its an anti-fight style.

Merab has finished 1/12 of his opponents... The idea of him becoming a champ and having to watch 25 minutes of smothering jars me.

"Yeah, but he's sooooo funny"...

People throw around “street fight” way too often. A street fight is usually a quick attack to either harm someone or get out of harms way, as well as the use of surroundings as weapons.
 
FeelingFroggy said:
They can be lost by complete lack of conditioning. Not the same as being won by cardio.
Look, it shows you've never been in fights, that's a good thing, I'm happy for you, but don't talk out of your ass.

If you've fought someone for more than like a minute, that's fucking tiring. For a fit fucker as well.
 
Its not street fighting. People who compare mma to street fighting see what they want to see. Mma fighters know when fight begin, they know who they fight, they have timit limits, rules and doctors. They dont fight against group of people. They dont carry weapons.

Cardio is very important when male challenge another male in nature.
Cardio is trained when men prepare for war. Its important in competition from chess to wrestling.
 
