Not Impressed with Cardio Fighters

FeelingFroggy
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2015
- Messages
- 549
- Reaction score
- 438
Looking at you Merab. Yeah, you beat Cejudo, congrats, but you lost on every judge's scorecard when you and Cejudo were both fresh.
Last I checked, cardio isn't a skill. No street fight has ever been won by cardio.
So keep being an "athlete," and turning the UFC into crossfit. Just don't go complaining when no casual ever pays to see you "fight."
Last I checked, cardio isn't a skill. No street fight has ever been won by cardio.
So keep being an "athlete," and turning the UFC into crossfit. Just don't go complaining when no casual ever pays to see you "fight."