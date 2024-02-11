Not Exactly MMA (but yet it is) Buakaw Banchamek's Evolution

Yeah, it's long. Deal with it.
(No, no cliff notes. Actually watching is required — and ultimately worthwhile.)

While this video does not involve pure MMA, it still involves "mixing martial arts" by chronicling Buakaw Banchamek's evolution from "pure Muay Thai" ... to "boxer/Muay Thai".

The fight sequences are more chaotic than 99% of anything in the UFC.

To my eye, the level of skill Banchamek has, as a striker, makes Adesanya and Pereira look like decrepit, elderly outcasts.

It's worth the watch.
 
What an asshole.
It's 55 mins.

Do you want running commentary? or just once I'm done?

There’s a right place and a wrong place. Doesn’t matter how awesome you think it is.
 
I think it's actually a combination of Schilt, Overeem and Buakaw that got the clinch rules changed.
 
Has nothing to do with the ufc, old man
 
