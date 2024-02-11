Not Exactly MMA (but yet it is) Buakaw Banchamek's Evolution

IronGolem007
Yeah, it's long. Deal with it.
(No, no cliff notes. Actually watching is required — and ultimately worthwhile.)
While this video does not involve pure MMA, it still involves "mixing martial arts" by chronicling Buakaw Banchamek's evolution from "pure Muay Thai" ... to "boxer/Muay Thai".
The fight sequences are more chaotic than 99% of anything in the UFC.
To my eye, the level of skill Banchamek has, as a striker, makes Adesanya and Pereira look like decrepit, elderly outcasts.
It's worth the watch.