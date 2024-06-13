  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International None of the top 8 most desirable "cities" in the world are in red state America.

  1. Monaco
  2. New York City
  3. London
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat
  6. Sydney
  7. Paris
  8. Los Angeles

Europe: 4 - Monaco, London, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Paris

Blue state America: 2 - New York City, Los Angeles

Asia: 1 - Hong Kong
Oceania: 1 - Sydney


Source
 
Your list says most expensive, not "desirable". Both those cities have declining populations and the worst homeless problems in the country, so it doesn't seem like most people got the memo on how "desirable" they are.

Lol, come check out our super desirable wonderland.


iu
 
Rob Battisti said:
If Los Angeles is considered a desirable city then it’s a shit-tier list.
The list includes "The Bay Area", so I suspect it's talking about metro areas, and in that case, parts of Beverly Hills and Malibu would be great places to live.
 
codfather said:
Law of Supply and Demand in Economics: How It Works
Did you forget the "supply" part of supply and demand?

You picked the 2 cities that are losing population the fastest, and they can't even import enough people from 3rd world countries fast enough to replace them.

Even if you did try to interpret "expensive" to mean "desirable", that would be the ones currently increasing the most, not the ones that have been the most expensive for decades and just haven't fallen because supply hasn't increased.



Like New York, births outnumbered deaths, and there was an increase in international residents. But it wasn't even close enough to overcome the loss of tens of thousands of residents who moved away.

abc7.com

LA's population dropped by 176,000 in 1st full year of pandemic, 2nd largest drop nationwide

L.A. saw a significant drop in population during the first full year of the pandemic, from mid-2020 to mid-2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
abc7.com abc7.com

www.latimes.com

California loses population for an unprecedented third year. It could cost state real clout

The California exodus has slowed but continued since 2020, with the state's population declining by 0.1% between July 2022 and July 2023, according to new Census Bureau data.
www.latimes.com www.latimes.com
 
codfather said:
Nice shit list...

Yeah, sure... they're nice cities if you're in the 1% and can afford $20 million Ocean front properties or Condos.

If you're middle or lower class, have fun living in shit holes and being broke all the time.
 
Good point TS.

We should all emulate liberal progressive utopia Monaco and its zero percent income tax rate. You also have to own one of those ultra expensive properties to live there, you can't just show up at the border hat in hand.
 
This reminds me of another thread you started @codfather .

Makes me curious where you live. Mind sharing?

forums.sherdog.com

Social - Cities with the most millionaires (USD 1m+)

Source: Henley & Partners Most cities in the top 50: USA - 11 - New York City, The Bay Area, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Seattle, Boston, Miami, Austin, Washington DC China - 5 - Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Guangzhou Australia - 4 - Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
I don't wanna dox myself, so I won't tell you exactly where I live, but I l don't currently live in any of the most expensive cities from the source of this thread.

I lived in MA from the late 90s to the early 00s, and I've lived in FL at varying points, though I haven't lived in either for over 10 years.
 
codfather said:
I don't wanna dox myself, so I won't tell you exactly where I live, but I l don't currently live in any of the most expensive cities from the source of this thread.

I lived in MA from the late 90s to the early 00s, and I've lived in FL at varying points, though I haven't lived in either for over 10 years.
Cheers. Was curious which country, but even better.
 
Sherdoggers should definitely give their own list of desirable cities, particularly 'Murican cities, so we can compare notes!
 
