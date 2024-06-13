LA's population dropped by 176,000 in 1st full year of pandemic, 2nd largest drop nationwide L.A. saw a significant drop in population during the first full year of the pandemic, from mid-2020 to mid-2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

California loses population for an unprecedented third year. It could cost state real clout The California exodus has slowed but continued since 2020, with the state's population declining by 0.1% between July 2022 and July 2023, according to new Census Bureau data.

Did you forget the "supply" part of supply and demand?You picked the 2 cities that are losing population the fastest, and they can't even import enough people from 3rd world countries fast enough to replace them.Even if you did try to interpret "expensive" to mean "desirable", that would be the ones currently increasing the most, not the ones that have been the most expensive for decades and just haven't fallen because supply hasn't increased.