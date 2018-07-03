Non-MMA Sports Betting Discussion -- 2021 and Beyond

Uruguay France...Uruguay have a great defensive record and Argentina game aside, France has been struggling to penetrate teams' defense. I see a defense-heavy game with minimal risks taken to attack atleast in the first half. EIther team scrapes by 1-0 or 2-1 with a late goal coming in. If Cavani plays, uruguay wins.



Brazil Belgium...we've seen crazy things already this WC but if this game isn't over 2.5goals, I'll be shocked. After Japan's game, I see Brazil eating belgiums defense while maintaining their decent defence and not making amateur mistakes (still see belgium scoring atleast 2). Brazil 3-2



Russia-Croatia. I'm going heavy on croatia. Don't be fooled and think croatia was supposed to easily get past Denmark, that was justifiably a tough match for the Croatians. I just see Croatia as a better team than Spain (possession is nothing without attack threat) and let's face it Russia did get lucky against Spain. Itll take them a while, but i see Croatia cracking the russian wall in the second half. Croatia 2-0 / 1-0



Sweden-England...will be the closest game imo (and most boring). Sweden will nudge them 1-0 late or penalties. England did not impress against the dirty Colombians whereas Sweden has consistenly shown theyre here for a fight till the end that's for sure.