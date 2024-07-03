  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Non corny American fighters?

Why does it feel like American fighters tend to be corny? (I am American) It seems like every time there is a fighter who has a cool aura without being a dork, they are from a different country (ie Fedor, Poatan, Anderson Silva, Conor, GSP, Jiri etc.). It feels like the best we have are Jon Jones* and Derrick Lewis as far as original characters that bring something special.

In honor of the 4th of July let’s compile a list of American fighters who aren’t dorks.

*Jon Jones was initially corny with his clean-cut persona until we learned the depths of his degeneracy.
 
Wolverine "Ron" Bata

He ain't talk much bro just slaps 👋🏽💥 Highest paid slap athlete atm and man of di ppl

 
Conor?

Non corny???

Troll post lol
 
It's because to be a draw in America they can't just be a champ, you have to talk shit to be marketable (Strickland) especially if they're boring. US is always #1 so having a UFC champ isn't some rare occasion. In other countries they're very nationalistic and want to root for one of their own so they can be stars and draws just by being from a small country
 
