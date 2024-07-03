Non corny American fighters?

Why does it feel like American fighters tend to be corny? (I am American) It seems like every time there is a fighter who has a cool aura without being a dork, they are from a different country (ie Fedor, Poatan, Anderson Silva, Conor, GSP, Jiri etc.). It feels like the best we have are Jon Jones* and Derrick Lewis as far as original characters that bring something special.



In honor of the 4th of July let’s compile a list of American fighters who aren’t dorks.



*Jon Jones was initially corny with his clean-cut persona until we learned the depths of his degeneracy.