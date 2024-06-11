  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Non-Alcoholic fatty liver disease

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Does anyone have this? My bloodwork has shown the last 3 times that I have high ALT, which is indicative of a liver not functioning correctly. I don't drink alcohol or any other beverage. I only drink water. My physician yesterday ordered an MRI of my liver. What's weird how the previous physicians never worried about it, but this guy was. I hate how every time I set up an appointment, it's a roll of the dice to see which physician I get to talk to. I don't know who's right. The previous people who didn't bother to set me up for an MRI or this guy from yesterday.

My health is falling apart. I never would have thought I'd have health issues since I live a pretty healthy life. Don't drink, don't smoke, cardio 5 days a week. And yet I have high total cholesterol, my liver's not functioning properly, along with other shit.
 
The fuck are you waiting for?
Smoke and drink brother
If your health's gonna be fuck up anyways what's holding you back?
 
