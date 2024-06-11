Non-Alcoholic fatty liver disease

Does anyone have this? My bloodwork has shown the last 3 times that I have high ALT, which is indicative of a liver not functioning correctly. I don't drink alcohol or any other beverage. I only drink water. My physician yesterday ordered an MRI of my liver. What's weird how the previous physicians never worried about it, but this guy was. I hate how every time I set up an appointment, it's a roll of the dice to see which physician I get to talk to. I don't know who's right. The previous people who didn't bother to set me up for an MRI or this guy from yesterday.



My health is falling apart. I never would have thought I'd have health issues since I live a pretty healthy life. Don't drink, don't smoke, cardio 5 days a week. And yet I have high total cholesterol, my liver's not functioning properly, along with other shit.