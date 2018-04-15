No Limit Hold 'Em Poker Discussion

Sherbros...



I love poker, NL Hold 'Em is my game. I play varieties of Omaha as well, but not nearly as much.



I was hoping of the over 200k members here, there would be a few of us who play on a regular basis.



I've played on and off for better than 15 years. I began in college, putzing around at a few house/bar games and the occasional cash game at a casino. After getting busy with life I took off for about 3 years.



Recently I've slowly worked my way back in. I watch as much poker as I can, listen to podcasts and started reading books. I never studied the game in the past the way that I do now, and I've noticed a tangible improvement in my overall game. I deal with the stress and excitement much better and my decision making is much more formulaic and logical than it was when I played in years past.



My goal is to become a stronger player and to have conversations about the game with other players. If you are at all like me, you can't turn off being a poker player. Thoughts about past hands and future games always hum along in the back of my mind.



If you love the game, and are a player that is in any way serious, check in and share.



Theory, strategy, stories, good beats, bad beats, whatever you've got. This is the place for it all.



I'll post my thoughts whenever I've got time.



Thanks in advance to anyone who participates in this thread and may you all be dealt many, many Aces.