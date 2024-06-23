No gambling or liquor sponsors

I have no love for Saudi Arabia but this is one thing they got right. I firmly believe these vices should not be promoted on television. Particularly gambling. The insidious way it's crept into sports is absolutely disgusting. You have creeps like Gianni the Greek shilling for it and conning people out of their hard earned money.



If you want to waste your money on booze and gambling as an adult, go for it. It's a free country. But these things should not be actively promoted on television. They should be treated like cigarettes, disincentized and banned from advertising.