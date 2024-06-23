  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

No gambling or liquor sponsors

blaseblase

blaseblase

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
8,204
Reaction score
15,948
I have no love for Saudi Arabia but this is one thing they got right. I firmly believe these vices should not be promoted on television. Particularly gambling. The insidious way it's crept into sports is absolutely disgusting. You have creeps like Gianni the Greek shilling for it and conning people out of their hard earned money.

If you want to waste your money on booze and gambling as an adult, go for it. It's a free country. But these things should not be actively promoted on television. They should be treated like cigarettes, disincentized and banned from advertising.
 
I agree that it’s damaging to families and lives but I don’t agree that it means it shouldn’t be advertised. I understand frustration tho from it being advertised.
 
Thing is these companies pay shitloads of money just like Saudis pay to host events. Dont expect them to get dropped anytime soon.

As from consumer perspective I wouldnt mind to see those adds gone.
 
Trash take. If you’re so mentally weak that a advertisement will cause you to gamble & drink to the point of self-destruction you’re a soft person. What’s next, ban fast food advertisements cause fatties can’t help themselves and exercise any self-control.
 
Of all the sports in the world, those bother me the least when it comes to mma. Yeah, booze and gambling are unhealthy for you, especially when you are young, but mma is not exactly promoting health and high morals either.
 


Old man yells at every cloud while not realizing the broadcast still featured fight odds, lol.
 
They still showed odds etc during fights on the broadcast, I think they had some other gambling stuff but just none on the canvas / in the arena itself.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Trash take. If you’re so mentally weak that a advertisement will cause you to gamble & drink to the point of self-destruction you’re a soft person. What’s next, ban fast food advertisements cause fatties can’t help themselves and exercise any self-control.
Click to expand...

Fast food provides you with nutrients you need to live. There is no benefit to gambling. Just like there wasn't for cigarettes. Seems like you're making an argument to bring cigarettes back. Because fuck everyone for being mentally weak right?
 
blaseblase said:
I have no love for Saudi Arabia but this is one thing they got right. I firmly believe these vices should not be promoted on television. Particularly gambling. The insidious way it's crept into sports is absolutely disgusting. You have creeps like Gianni the Greek shilling for it and conning people out of their hard earned money.

If you want to waste your money on booze and gambling as an adult, go for it. It's a free country. But these things should not be actively promoted on television. They should be treated like cigarettes, disincentized and banned from advertising.
Click to expand...

Agreed.

Energy drinks are iffy, but probably permissable, but stuff like booze and cigs are a no-no and gambling makes it all feel cheap and tawdry.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Trash take. If you’re so mentally weak that a advertisement will cause you to gamble & drink to the point of self-destruction you’re a soft person. What’s next, ban fast food advertisements cause fatties can’t help themselves and exercise any self-control.
Click to expand...

It's not about it making you do something, it's about normalising things that are inherently bad for you.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Then what's the problem here exactly?
Click to expand...
You're right. There's no problem. Fuck those impressionable young people. Already paying out the ass in taxes, let's keep feeding them negative propaganda to worsen their lives. In fact let's bring cigarette advertising back. Because banning that didn't have a positive impact on society or lower the smoking rate did it?
 
Yes.

We need more advertisements promoting healthy products like Monster Energy and Prime.

What irks me the most honestly is the live lines, because usually when the UFC puts them up they're literally minutes behind the actual live lines.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,121
Messages
55,739,324
Members
174,914
Latest member
SporterGo

Share this page

Back
Top