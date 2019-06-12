Nintendo crushed it this E3, and they still have things that have been announced that they have yet to show off (by themselves and third parties) and are saving for later (as in not this E3).

Shin Megami Tensei V, Rune Factory V, Pikmin 4, Metroid Prime 4 (which just got revamped so we won't be seeing it for a while), Bayonetta 3, Detective Pikachu 2, the new Harvest Moon game, Fear Effect: Reinvented, Shantae 5, Yooka Laylee 2 wasn't even on the sizzle reel, and you could barely make out the Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles remake, Windjammers 2, Oceanhorn 2, the Star Ocean 2 hd remaster, Yo-kai Watch 4, Game Freak's new game Town. Plus even more ports of recent games like Call of Cthulhu, A Hat in Time, Dragon Quest X, Pillars of Eternity 2, Remothered, Vampyr, etc.



Square-Enix as well showed off a ton of stuff. Like eight to ten Switch games not to mention games on the PS4 and XB1 (plus the Dragon Quest heroes for Smash).