Nintendo NINTENDO SWITCH Official Discussion v5: Breath of the Pokemon

7/17/19 update


---------------------------------------------------

Switch Lite details, including size, battery life, etc.

https://www.nintendo.com/switch/compare/




Dimensions
integrated-dimensions.jpg

4” high, 9.4” long, .55” deep (with Joy-Con attached)

Battery Life

Approximately 2.5 - 6.5 hours
*The battery life will depend on the games you play. For instance, the battery will last approximately 3 hours for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

lite-dimensions.jpg

3.6” high, 8.2” long, .55” deep

Battery Life
Approximately 3 – 7 hours
*The battery life will depend on the games you play. For instance, the battery will last approximately 4 hours for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

936z4x909h931.png






Someone made this on reddit u/byzantiums
s6grqpu000431.png
 
Thanks for makingthe new thread
 
Nintendo crushed it this E3, and they still have things that have been announced that they have yet to show off (by themselves and third parties) and are saving for later (as in not this E3).
Shin Megami Tensei V, Rune Factory V, Pikmin 4, Metroid Prime 4 (which just got revamped so we won't be seeing it for a while), Bayonetta 3, Detective Pikachu 2, the new Harvest Moon game, Fear Effect: Reinvented, Shantae 5, Yooka Laylee 2 wasn't even on the sizzle reel, and you could barely make out the Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles remake, Windjammers 2, Oceanhorn 2, the Star Ocean 2 hd remaster, Yo-kai Watch 4, Game Freak's new game Town. Plus even more ports of recent games like Call of Cthulhu, A Hat in Time, Dragon Quest X, Pillars of Eternity 2, Remothered, Vampyr, etc.

Square-Enix as well showed off a ton of stuff. Like eight to ten Switch games not to mention games on the PS4 and XB1 (plus the Dragon Quest heroes for Smash).
 
Plissken said:
Nintendo crushed it this E3, and they still have things that have been announced that they have yet to show off (by themselves and third parties) and are saving for later (as in not this E3).
Shin Megami Tensei V, Rune Factory V, Pikmin 4, Metroid Prime 4 (which just got revamped so we won't be seeing it for a while), Bayonetta 3, Detective Pikachu 2, the new Harvest Moon game, Fear Effect: Reinvented, Shantae 5, Yooka Laylee 2 wasn't even on the sizzle reel, and you could barely make out the Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles remake, Windjammers 2, Oceanhorn 2, the Star Ocean 2 hd remaster, Yo-kai Watch 4, Game Freak's new game Town. Plus even more ports of recent games like Call of Cthulhu, A Hat in Time, Dragon Quest X, Pillars of Eternity 2, Remothered, Vampyr, etc.

Square-Enix as well showed off a ton of stuff. Like eight to ten Switch games not to mention games on the PS4 and XB1 (plus the Dragon Quest heroes for Smash).
Got me all excited the with Star Ocean 2 remaster. Turns out it is the remake of Star Ocean 1 getting ported. Still hyped though.
 
https://www.rpgsite.net/feature/861...th-gungho-at-e3-2019-and-hands-on-impressions

As a refresher, Grandia HD Collection is exclusive to Nintendo Switch and contains both Grandia HD Remaster and Grandia II HD Remaster as a single bundled product. Grandia HD Remaster will also launch as an individual title on PC at the same time as Grandia HD Collection. Similarly, the previously-released Grandia II Anniversary Edition for PC will be updated and renamed to Grandia II HD Remaster, also at the same time.

 
I really wish I had more time to play video games... I'd be buried in Switch games...



can they please declare "Eternal Darkness 2" for Switch pleeeeeaaaaaaaaassseeee!!!???
 
Buying the shit out of
  • Pokemon Sword/Shield
  • Final Fantasy 8 Remaster
  • BOTW 2
  • Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3
On the fence
  • Panzer Dragoon
  • DQ XI
  • Link's Awakening
  • Disgaea 4
 
Buying:
BOTW 2
Astral Chains
Link's Awakening

Maybe:
Pokemon
 
I don't think it was that good. Nintendo would be so much better if I could pick some of the games they make, and they would be getting a lot more hype. They don't pick the right games to make and I don't understand what they're doing.

Where is Super Mario RPG switch? Duck Hunt switch with modern graphics. Etc

They have so many good games they can remake, put a little spin on, and they would be massive, MASSIVE.


Rc Pro Am Switch
Super Mario World type game with modern graphics
Star fox
Mike Tysons punch out
Chrono Trigger
Ninja Turtles
New Donkey Kong
Bionic commando
Earthworms Jim

Etc etc etc

Where are these games? I don't care about fire emblem and something chronicles.
 
