Nina Marie goes in on MMA Guru

Guru's not everyone's cup of tea and that's okay. I don't watch Guru a lot but the thing I will say I noticed is when he does not like a fighter he will openly say it such as Merab. He's wrong about things but not everything he says should be taken seriously.



That being said, Nina Drama is doing what a lot of cute women are doing today. Do something on camera, show off her assets, have no meaning behind anything being said, get paid for it. By the way, if Nina hates what Guru does then she must really hate a good subsection of Twitch and Kick.