Nina Marie goes in on MMA Guru

She knows that everyone can Google her name for those Playboy nudes, right?

Ain't nothing out of the ordinary, a normal pair of jugs
 
Guru's not everyone's cup of tea and that's okay. I don't watch Guru a lot but the thing I will say I noticed is when he does not like a fighter he will openly say it such as Merab. He's wrong about things but not everything he says should be taken seriously.

That being said, Nina Drama is doing what a lot of cute women are doing today. Do something on camera, show off her assets, have no meaning behind anything being said, get paid for it. By the way, if Nina hates what Guru does then she must really hate a good subsection of Twitch and Kick.
 
what is the problem in showing the jornalist while the person is making a question?

I don't watch this mma guru but for the thumbnails, I know he is fat

and why is nina so triggered? the guru guy was being ironic?

idk why I wrote so many questions lol
 
The important thing here is that MMA Guru is a fat ass neckbeard himself .

Both of these clowns are clout chasers and Nina is an Endeavor shill but MMA Guru has literally made me not want to associate publicly with MMA fandom . His popularity is embarrassing and only a pod person little man child could take him remotely seriously .
 
The is probably the most down to earth post I've seen on here concerning MMA Guru. Hespect.

I get what you're saying about Nina, but I think she does have meaning behind the things she talks about with fighters.
 
