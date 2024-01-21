Elections Nikki Haley is done.

ColemanwastheGOAT

ColemanwastheGOAT

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 30, 2023
Messages
4,034
Reaction score
7,202
www.dailymail.co.uk

Nikki Haley 'falsely denied having two affairs', new sources claim

Communications consultant Will Folks, 49, and lobbyist Larry Marchant, 61, both signed affidavits in 2010 alleging they had a sexual relationship with Nikki Haley, 51.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

New witnesses have come forward telling DailyMail.com that Haley's denials of two alleged 2008 affairs are false, and that the supposed trysts were brazen and widely known among South Carolina politicos.
Click to expand...

124962_1.jpg


Well that's that.

With Vivek out, Trump will likely put in an even more dominant performance in the primary.

I'm not sure how I feel about this one. Obviously it's good that someone as demonic as Nikki Haley won't get near the White House, but it seems a little unfair that her unfaithfulness will be her undoing.

Plenty of male politicians are pretty openly laying pipe all over DC, it seems a little unfair that Nikki Haley will be out on her ass just for being a lying whore. I mean, that's pretty much the job.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
www.dailymail.co.uk

Nikki Haley 'falsely denied having two affairs', new sources claim

Communications consultant Will Folks, 49, and lobbyist Larry Marchant, 61, both signed affidavits in 2010 alleging they had a sexual relationship with Nikki Haley, 51.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk



124962_1.jpg


Well that's that.

With Vivek out, Trump will likely put in an even more dominant performance in the primary.

I'm not sure how I feel about this one. Obviously it's good that someone as demonic as Nikki Haley won't get near the White House, but it seems a little unfair that her unfaithfulness will be her undoing.

Plenty of male politicians are pretty openly laying pipe all over DC, it seems a little unfair that Nikki Haley will be out on her ass just for being a lying whore. I mean, that's pretty much the job.
Click to expand...
LOL! Do you really think TR7MP is going to be elected after a failed coup after already losing an election? The guy isn't tainted he's the stain itself.

P.S. LOL at you even more for the lying whore comment... <36>
 
Not that I disagree that she is done (none of them had a chance against Trump), but why would this matter? Didn't trump cheat on his wives multiple times, once with a pornstar? Not sure why those on the right can act like they care with Hailey when they clearly don't with Trump.
 
SakurabasEar said:
She banged larry merchant?


bwhaaahahahah im dyin sherdog

mobster-laughing.gif
Click to expand...

Bless him. He was just released from the hospital. Says it was due to vertigo. However, I had posted on the boxing forum a few weeks ago that he was hospitalized then too. Must be a separate hospitalization cause vertigo should not be a multi week inpatient stay. Who knows.

Regardless, seeing this picture, I used to shit on the HBO boxing team pretty often, but damn, I miss it. Even Lennox who was maybe the worst, was better than most of what is out there today.

 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Plenty of male politicians are pretty openly laying pipe all over DC, it seems a little unfair that Nikki Haley will be out on her ass just for being a lying whore. I mean, that's pretty much the job.
Click to expand...
Based on this metric she has proven she has the credentials needed for the job. If anything she should gain support.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MicroBrew
Elections Nikki Haley dings Vivek for using Tik Tok. Calls him "Scum" when he says her daughter also uses it
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Mack Yancy
Mack Yancy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,105
Messages
54,974,812
Members
174,535
Latest member
Scaredhomie

Share this page

Back
Top