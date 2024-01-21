ColemanwastheGOAT
Nikki Haley 'falsely denied having two affairs', new sources claim
Communications consultant Will Folks, 49, and lobbyist Larry Marchant, 61, both signed affidavits in 2010 alleging they had a sexual relationship with Nikki Haley, 51.
www.dailymail.co.uk
New witnesses have come forward telling DailyMail.com that Haley's denials of two alleged 2008 affairs are false, and that the supposed trysts were brazen and widely known among South Carolina politicos.
Well that's that.
With Vivek out, Trump will likely put in an even more dominant performance in the primary.
I'm not sure how I feel about this one. Obviously it's good that someone as demonic as Nikki Haley won't get near the White House, but it seems a little unfair that her unfaithfulness will be her undoing.
Plenty of male politicians are pretty openly laying pipe all over DC, it seems a little unfair that Nikki Haley will be out on her ass just for being a lying whore. I mean, that's pretty much the job.