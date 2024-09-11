'NIGHT UFC' . What a creative title.

Who came up with that headline title? Lol .
it just looks off... Even Mexicans are baffled at the the Saudi owners wanting to randomly just spark up cartoonish rendition of another ethnic group thats been pretty well expressed in the states as it is...

it will be cool af to see the Sphere's 3d panoramic shots available in VR. Hopefully they start doing every Vegas ufc at the Sphere. Just a weird vibe first event. Mayabe we 'll be subject to some sort of secret society dark magic ritual hahaaja i kid i kid
 
Thank you.

We pooled our collective creativity and got no sleep for days on end before stumbling upon that beauty.

We were so tired we then kinda phoned in the card itself, but I doubt anyone noticed.
 
It's actually hard to make those two words stay in your mind while typing about them.
A new experience for me.
Well done!
 
Can’t wait for le nuit de combate ufc next year in tres rivières, Quebec. It’ll feature top tier Quebec talent like Guy “the flower” lafluer, Giles “the hitman” doucette, Vincent “the mad hatter” damphosse, Lucien “the butcher” Bouchard and possibly the scariest heavyweight ever Jean “le papillon” cretien. Tabernac I can’t wait!
 
They should hold the next one after that in Trois Rivieres. You went to the trouble of putting in the accent gave but can't spell TROIS?
 
U want every event in Vegas in the sphere?

Sounds totally reasonable ..
 
Idk, but Dana claims there will be Easter eggs during the event, and anyone who spots them all will get $25k.

This may end up being a much bigger theft than anticipated.
 
