Nicole Kidman at 57 and ripped!

I think she peaked in Eyes wide shut.



Incidentally I like the movie and rewatched it last night whilst reading trivia on it.



This will be lengthy, but some devos here will lol at it.



So the sex scenes she shot with the Navy officer were filmed over 3 days. The guy she filmed them with was just a model who only did one other bit part in some movie.

He turned up to this expecting a part as little more than an extra and ended up dry humping her nude for 3 days lol.



Get a load of this for Hollyweird...

The man chosen to play the lover of Alice's dreams was Gary Goba, a twenty-nine-year-old Canadian model who had never acted before. When he auditioned, he thought it was for the job of an extra who would be wearing a naval officer's uniform. Instead, in December 1997, he found himself naked on the closed set in front of an equally naked Nicole Kidman. Over the next few days, with barely an introduction, the two strangers performed fifty or so sexual positions, with Kubrick filming from the shadows all the while. The director wanted his naked star to explore every sex act, apart from fellatio, which he dismissed as a cinematic cliché. In a scene that never made it into the film, Nicole had a wig glued over her private parts and Kubrick ordered Goba to perform oral sex on her. "He really wanted me to go for it," recalls Goba. "I did and he was like, 'You've got to really push in there and really move your head around,' and I'd see him laughing and she would be like, 'Oh God, Stanley!' So I was really grinding away in there, with my mouth on her patch-and there was hair in my mouth, too, and I'd be pulling one out." In a scene that actually made it into the movie, Nicole is lying on her back wearing a summer dress while Goba caresses her and lifts her dress over her breasts to reveal her body. 'Leave [the dress] up there and have those hands continue on down, and, like, grab her tits, kiss them if you want, hands all the way down her body and end up between her legs,' said the director. Goba was shocked at the specificity Kubrick used to direct his movements. The director spoke to him as if Nicole were not even in the room. If Nicole heard directions that she did not like, she chastised Kubrick for suggesting them, but she never said "no" to anything that he suggested, no matter how explicit. After hearing the above detailed instructions, Goba thought, "Oh, God-and she's not wearing anything," but, like Nicole, he did what he was told by the famous director. Goba, trying to be sensitive to Nicole, rested his hand on her thigh, knowing that it could make little difference to Stanley, as her other leg was shielding what his hand might actually be doing from the camera anyway. 'Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Gary, you've got to get right in there!' Kubrick instructed. Goba repeated the entire routine, starting at her breasts, moving his hands down her body, finally stopping between her legs. "So, take two, my hand ended up right on her and he wouldn't stop filming. He just kept going. The music is playing and we have to continue like we're into it and my hand is on her basically moving around." There is another scene in the movie, where he is on top on her thrusting between her legs. Her back is arched and her head is tilted back, a look of ecstasy on her face. The story behind that scene is that when they first tried it, Kubrick was unhappy with the way Goba was thrusting. "I'm kind of doing the smooth movement thing," says Goba. "After the first take, he goes, 'Oh, no-you've got to really give it to her, really slam it to her.' I think she was in pain. I was slamming so hard it was hurting me. My bones were in pain. I was really, really banging into her. I think she even pulled back or pushed me away. I think it must have hurt her. Maybe that's what he wanted, some painful expression-the two are almost the same, right?" As the days wore on, Nicole seemed to become more and more uncomfortable with what they were doing. Goba theorizes that it was because they were becoming friends, that in the beginning, it might have been easier for her to engage in that behavior with him because they were strangers. When they completed their last sex scene, they got dressed, barely speaking, and left the studio, never to meet again. Goba says: "I'd seen pictures of her before-but you see so many pictures of beautiful women doing modeling-but, honestly, when I met her, she became more and more beautiful [each day]. Probably by the end of our six days, I was smitten with her."