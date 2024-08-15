Other notable bouts include a junior middleweight clash between Darrelle Valsaint, 11-0, (9 KOs), of Orlando, Florida, and Angel Ruiz, 18-3-1, (13 KOs), of Los Angeles, California, in a 10-round contest. Valsaint, 24, is riding a four-fight knockout streak, having stopped Pachino Hill in June.
Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz, 33-6-1, (15 KOs), 31, from Downey, California, will meet Yoandris Salinas, 23-2-2, (16 KOs), 33, of Miami, Florida, in a 10-round bout. Diaz is coming off a split decision loss to Jesus Perez and a knockout loss to Oscar Duarte earlier this year.
Junior lightweight Dominic Valle, 10-0, (7 KOs), will face his toughest test yet against veteran Abraham Montoya, 22-6-1, (14 KOs), in an eight-round bout.