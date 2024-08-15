News Nicklaus Flaz vs Christian Gomez Nov.9th PROBOX TV

JoJo hasnt won a meaningful fight in 3 years. And hes lost like 5 in that time frame.
 
Nicklaus Flaz will face Christian Gomez in a 10-round junior lightweight bout at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, on November 9.

The event, promoted by ProBox TV, begins at 7 p.m. ET and will stream on the ProBox TV app.

Flaz, 13-2, (9 KOs), from Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, will try to extend his current winning streak to five after his victories over Brian Ceballo, Jahi Tucker, Luke Santamaria and Alfredo Escarcega. The 28-year-old Flaz will face Gomez, 23-4-1, (21 KOs), from Guadalajara, Mexico, who is coming off a fifth-round TKO over Jesus Acosta Zazueta in April.
 
In the co-main event, welterweight Jesus Saracho, 14-2-1, (11 KOs), originally from Guanajuato, Mexico, and now fighting out of Auburn, Washington, will take on Fernando Bunch, 13-1, (6 KOs), in a 10-round bout.
 
Other notable bouts include a junior middleweight clash between Darrelle Valsaint, 11-0, (9 KOs), of Orlando, Florida, and Angel Ruiz, 18-3-1, (13 KOs), of Los Angeles, California, in a 10-round contest. Valsaint, 24, is riding a four-fight knockout streak, having stopped Pachino Hill in June.

Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz, 33-6-1, (15 KOs), 31, from Downey, California, will meet Yoandris Salinas, 23-2-2, (16 KOs), 33, of Miami, Florida, in a 10-round bout. Diaz is coming off a split decision loss to Jesus Perez and a knockout loss to Oscar Duarte earlier this year.

Junior lightweight Dominic Valle, 10-0, (7 KOs), will face his toughest test yet against veteran Abraham Montoya, 22-6-1, (14 KOs), in an eight-round bout.
 
