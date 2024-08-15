Nicklaus Flaz will face Christian Gomez in a 10-round junior lightweight bout at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, on November 9.



The event, promoted by ProBox TV, begins at 7 p.m. ET and will stream on the ProBox TV app.



Flaz, 13-2, (9 KOs), from Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, will try to extend his current winning streak to five after his victories over Brian Ceballo, Jahi Tucker, Luke Santamaria and Alfredo Escarcega. The 28-year-old Flaz will face Gomez, 23-4-1, (21 KOs), from Guadalajara, Mexico, who is coming off a fifth-round TKO over Jesus Acosta Zazueta in April.