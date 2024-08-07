Nick Diaz vs Tony Fergusson is the safest fight for the fighters, fans, and UFC

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 19, 2021
Messages
2,642
Reaction score
2,268
At least 90% of the fans think Tony should retire but most will tune in for his next beating. Nobody wants to see him seriously hurt to my understanding. Diaz is in the exact same predicament. Both names relatively move the needle. If we can see these two fighters off with a bang and call it a farewell then why would any other fight be made for either? It seems so perfect that it just doesn’t make sense any other way. Thoughts?
 
This is getting ridiculous.
Tony already had multiple fights that could've been "send off" fights.

Nick Diaz's last fight against washed Lawler should've been a send off fights for Nick. He looked horrible and drunk in half his interviews in the build up and said he didn't even want to be there.

He's 40 years old and hasn't won a fight in almost 13 years.

Do we even need to discuss why Tony shouldn't be fighting when he has CTE signs and is on an 8 fight losing streak?

The UFC has no value as a freak show fest, too bland. It should be about the best fighting the best and that's it.

Time to cut the crap and build up the current best fighters in the world rather then cater to embarrassing fools living in the past.
 
Last edited:
Two old and rusty volume strikers that both should have retired five years ago?

No thanks
 
i'm surprised colby isn't asking dana for a gimmick fight/tourney where he fights tony ferg and nick diaz the same night. they can call it the all american open or something
 
Please no. Everyone involved, from the fighters to the viewers, will all lose.
 
that may be the only fight that makes sense, for either one of them.
 
It really sucks to say this since I’m a fan of both fighters. But when you have to figure out matchups for the safety of the fighters you know they shouldn’t be fighting at all. :(
 
i think tony would fight outside of the ufc if he got cut. so if he is going to be fighting either way why not have him and lauzon or diaz fight. i would still be watching it.
 
Anything involving a Diaz isn't safe .
I don't care if it's Nick , Nate or , Joey .
Shits going off the rails somewhere.
 
200.webp
 
Diaz is bigger and even against Lawler he had good boxing in round 1. Ferg would only add more CTE.
 
If no one wants to see him get hurt, why are people so quick to line up his next opponent? How bout stop fighting professionally? PS: Nick Diaz is still capable of badly hurting people and he’s also an 185lb fighter.
 
Fact: The same people whining about cards being watered down are the same people more likely to watch cards because they see a recognizable name like Tony Ferguson (or Nick Diaz) on the card.
 
Nah I'm good on that. Nick probably never fights again honestly.

Give me Tony vs Guida!!
 
Nick Diaz should box or go to bare knuckle
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,584
Messages
55,992,267
Members
175,028
Latest member
immafan

Share this page

Back
Top