Nick Diaz vs Tony Fergusson is the safest fight for the fighters, fans, and UFC

This is getting ridiculous.

Tony already had multiple fights that could've been "send off" fights.



Nick Diaz's last fight against washed Lawler should've been a send off fights for Nick. He looked horrible and drunk in half his interviews in the build up and said he didn't even want to be there.



He's 40 years old and hasn't won a fight in almost 13 years.



Do we even need to discuss why Tony shouldn't be fighting when he has CTE signs and is on an 8 fight losing streak?



The UFC has no value as a freak show fest, too bland. It should be about the best fighting the best and that's it.



Time to cut the crap and build up the current best fighters in the world rather then cater to embarrassing fools living in the past.