Nick Diaz vs Tony Fergusson is the safest fight for the fighters, fans, and UFC

Mind Mine
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 19, 2021
- Messages
- 2,642
- Reaction score
- 2,268
At least 90% of the fans think Tony should retire but most will tune in for his next beating. Nobody wants to see him seriously hurt to my understanding. Diaz is in the exact same predicament. Both names relatively move the needle. If we can see these two fighters off with a bang and call it a farewell then why would any other fight be made for either? It seems so perfect that it just doesn’t make sense any other way. Thoughts?