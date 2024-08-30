NHLer Johnny Gaudreau and Brother Killed in Accident

WossamottaU

WossamottaU

White Belt
@White
Joined
Apr 4, 2024
Messages
89
Reaction score
267
Not sure exactly where news like this would be posted but I saw the story this morning.

www.espn.com

Blue Jackets' Gaudreau killed in car-bike crash

Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed when they were struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles, according to New Jersey State Police.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

The brothers were biking along a road in New Jersey when they were both struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver. To add to the tragedy, their sister was to be married this weekend. Johnny was 31, and his brother Matthew, 29.

Major feels for the family. What's a horrific event. RIP to the brothers.

johnny-matthew-gaudreau-boston-021014-aaa33538b1f4419290764e53a4010125.jpg
 
Last edited:
FUCKIN' DRUNK DRIVERS!!!

Who the hell has 5 or 6 beer and thinks they're fine to drive anymore? Just fuckin' idiots. Rot in jail, ya bastard.

RIP Johnny & Matthew.
 
That's fucking terrible. RIP. Really sad to hear that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
International 19 Dead in Series of Attacks on Churches and Synagogues in Dagestan, Khabib-Linked Fighter Among the Attackers Killed; Russia Pretending it's NATO
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
ocfightfan
ocfightfan
LeonardoBjj
Social Desperate young Guatemalans try to reach the US even after horrific deaths of migrating relatives
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Rod1
Rod1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,310
Messages
56,112,907
Members
175,072
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top