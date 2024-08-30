NHLer Johnny Gaudreau and Brother Killed in Accident

Blue Jackets' Gaudreau killed in car-bike crash Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed when they were struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles, according to New Jersey State Police.

Not sure exactly where news like this would be posted but I saw the story this morning.The brothers were biking along a road in New Jersey when they were both struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver. To add to the tragedy, their sister was to be married this weekend. Johnny was 31, and his brother Matthew, 29.Major feels for the family. What's a horrific event. RIP to the brothers.