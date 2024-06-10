KDR by RNC
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NHL: Stanley Cup Game 2! 6-10-24. Please add to the discussion here.
Ooooo I'll put $3 on it lmao. I aint too ballsy yet with IRL money. I did hit this the other day.Put $50 on it aswell
Dont bet on MMA anymore since i dont watch the sport. Barely able to keep up with footy and hockey as it isOoooo I'll put $3 on it lmao. I aint too ballsy yet with IRL money. I did hit this the other day.
View attachment 1047323
Dang. By the way how have you been bro? Everything going well?Dont bet on MMA anymore since i dont watch the sport. Barely able to keep up with footy and hockey as it is
Drake bet on Oilers and Mavericks so both probably get sweptTime to get rich or die tryin'
Tried getting rich with the Mavericks, but I died.
I am doing fine, trying my best to avoid crazy and/or annoying people but they often seem to find like me, almost like i am 20kg's of Colombia's finest and they are police dogs at airport/customs.Dang. By the way how have you been bro? Everything going well?
Glad to hear it man lmao.I am doing fine, trying my best to avoid crazy and/or annoying people but they often seem to find like me, almost like i am 20kg's of Colombia's finest and they are police dogs at airport/customs.
You?
Yeah that can be stressfull. While not a cop (work in security and was in military). Remember the toughest and meanest instructor we had go totally white and quiet when one soldier almost shot another with light machinegun. Trench warfare training and ordered the soldier to shoot blindly with the guy behind the corner with live ammo. Problem was error in communication and other soldier was walking towards the shooting soldier with both being unaware of each other. For long time after that the instructor was not the same.Glad to hear it man lmao.
My job got me stressed 24/7... most cops go their whole careers without pulling the gun on someone. Its becoming a common occurance man. New guy on my squad shot someone recently (good shoot) but like man he just got cut loose. I'm going onto year 8 and pulled my gun on 3 people. Never fired it though thank God they complied. I'll have dreams of people pointing guns at me and I go to shoot but my gun just wont fire or itll turn to stone. Other than that i've been good.
Dude that is rough. I got the chills just thinking about that. Huge error.Yeah that can be stressfull. While not a cop (work in security and was in military). Remember the toughest and meanest instructor we had go totally white and quiet when one soldier almost shot another with light machinegun. Trench warfare training and ordered the soldier to shoot blindly with the guy behind the corner with live ammo. Problem was error in communication and other soldier was walking towards the shooting soldier with both being unaware of each other. For long time after that the instructor was not the same.
The other guy who thought the exercise was order, just casually walking in the trench and boom you see a barrel of machinegun appear behind a corner (when you know everyone has live ammo). Yeah if there ever was time to shit your pantsDude that is rough. I got the chills just thinking about that. Huge error.
I had a moment kind of like that (not as crazy). I was chasing this burglary suspect near a wooded area at night time. I lost him in the wooded area and when I exited, I fucking said on the radio I was exiting the northside of the woods. I had these two rookies pointing their firearms at me yelling. I flashed my light on myself and yelled "blue". Afterwards they were trying to apologize to me. I said go fuck yourself and pay attention to the radio. I was pissed, I even checked with dispatch to make sure I went through and they said yes.The other guy who thought the exercise was order, just casually walking in the trench and boom you see a barrel of machinegun appear behind a corner (when you know everyone has live ammo). Yeah if there ever was time to shit your pants
Damn dont think i would been that polite in situation like that.I had a moment kind of like that (not as crazy). I was chasing this burglary suspect near a wooded area at night time. I lost him in the wooded area and when I exited, I fucking said on the radio I was exiting the northside of the woods. I had these two rookies pointing their firearms at me yelling. I flashed my light on myself and yelled "blue". Afterwards they were trying to apologize to me. I said go fuck yourself and pay attention to the radio. I was pissed, I even checked with dispatch to make sure I went through and they said yes.
Yeah thanks for letting vent. I don't really talk to anyone IRL and I dont like telling my wife the dark shit. Dont want to worry her.Damn dont think i would been that polite in situation like that.
Anyway this has taken a dark turn, hopefully Oilers lose 5-0, we win weekend beer/booze money and @helax runs in public while wearing boxers only (and you are not near him so you have to arrest him incase he breaks a law or 20).
Its a shame. Since the Bruins lost, I was rootin for the Stars.Stars didn't win the league