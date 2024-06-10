  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

NHL: Stanley Cup Game 2! 6-10-24

Rawex said:
I am doing fine, trying my best to avoid crazy and/or annoying people but they often seem to find like me, almost like i am 20kg's of Colombia's finest and they are police dogs at airport/customs.
You?
Glad to hear it man lmao.

My job got me stressed 24/7... most cops go their whole careers without pulling the gun on someone. Its becoming a common occurance man. New guy on my squad shot someone recently (good shoot) but like man he just got cut loose. I'm going onto year 8 and pulled my gun on 3 people. Never fired it though thank God they complied. I'll have dreams of people pointing guns at me and I go to shoot but my gun just wont fire or itll turn to stone. Other than that i've been good.
 
KDR by RNC said:
Glad to hear it man lmao.

My job got me stressed 24/7... most cops go their whole careers without pulling the gun on someone. Its becoming a common occurance man. New guy on my squad shot someone recently (good shoot) but like man he just got cut loose. I'm going onto year 8 and pulled my gun on 3 people. Never fired it though thank God they complied. I'll have dreams of people pointing guns at me and I go to shoot but my gun just wont fire or itll turn to stone. Other than that i've been good.
Yeah that can be stressfull. While not a cop (work in security and was in military). Remember the toughest and meanest instructor we had go totally white and quiet when one soldier almost shot another with light machinegun. Trench warfare training and ordered the soldier to shoot blindly with the guy behind the corner with live ammo. Problem was error in communication and other soldier was walking towards the shooting soldier with both being unaware of each other. For long time after that the instructor was not the same.
 
Rawex said:
Yeah that can be stressfull. While not a cop (work in security and was in military). Remember the toughest and meanest instructor we had go totally white and quiet when one soldier almost shot another with light machinegun. Trench warfare training and ordered the soldier to shoot blindly with the guy behind the corner with live ammo. Problem was error in communication and other soldier was walking towards the shooting soldier with both being unaware of each other. For long time after that the instructor was not the same.
Dude that is rough. I got the chills just thinking about that. Huge error.
 
KDR by RNC said:
Dude that is rough. I got the chills just thinking about that. Huge error.
The other guy who thought the exercise was order, just casually walking in the trench and boom you see a barrel of machinegun appear behind a corner (when you know everyone has live ammo). Yeah if there ever was time to shit your pants
 
Rawex said:
The other guy who thought the exercise was order, just casually walking in the trench and boom you see a barrel of machinegun appear behind a corner (when you know everyone has live ammo). Yeah if there ever was time to shit your pants
I had a moment kind of like that (not as crazy). I was chasing this burglary suspect near a wooded area at night time. I lost him in the wooded area and when I exited, I fucking said on the radio I was exiting the northside of the woods. I had these two rookies pointing their firearms at me yelling. I flashed my light on myself and yelled "blue". Afterwards they were trying to apologize to me. I said go fuck yourself and pay attention to the radio. I was pissed, I even checked with dispatch to make sure I went through and they said yes.
 
KDR by RNC said:
I had a moment kind of like that (not as crazy). I was chasing this burglary suspect near a wooded area at night time. I lost him in the wooded area and when I exited, I fucking said on the radio I was exiting the northside of the woods. I had these two rookies pointing their firearms at me yelling. I flashed my light on myself and yelled "blue". Afterwards they were trying to apologize to me. I said go fuck yourself and pay attention to the radio. I was pissed, I even checked with dispatch to make sure I went through and they said yes.
Damn dont think i would been that polite in situation like that.

Anyway this has taken a dark turn, hopefully Oilers lose 5-0, we win weekend beer/booze money and @helax runs in public while wearing boxers only (and you are not near him so you have to arrest him incase he breaks a law or 20).
 
Rawex said:
Damn dont think i would been that polite in situation like that.

Anyway this has taken a dark turn, hopefully Oilers lose 5-0, we win weekend beer/booze money and @helax runs in public while wearing boxers only (and you are not near him so you have to arrest him incase he breaks a law or 20).
Yeah thanks for letting vent. I don't really talk to anyone IRL and I dont like telling my wife the dark shit. Dont want to worry her.

Go Panthers! For sake of money only lmao.
 
