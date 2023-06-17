NHL 23: Broken Sternums and Broken Dreams

Generic OP to get this party started.


Who you want your team to draft, and who do you want to target in free agency?



@Helix hook us up.
 
Kinda torn if Ducks should draft Fantili or Mitskov. Already have Zegras and McTavish. Though with Fantili could move Zegras to the the wing maybe.

Since Gibson wants to be traded and Oilers/Leafs once again might be in market for a goalie. Add Lundeström, Silversurfer (might been traded already idk) and Henrique to it and see what they offer. Hurricanes too might need a goalie.
 
The nice thing about centers is that most of them can switch to wing fairly easily, which is always helpful when your center gets kicked out of the faceoff circle.
 
not that anything will come from it but i just seen the governor of connecticut is leading a group to buy the coyotes and bring the whalers back. even talked to bettman about it. long shot but that'd be cool
 
Yeah... nah, not gonna happen
 
You pretty much get to shut off part of your brain... The defensive responsibility side.

When I played for two teams in different leagues, bearing in mind that the levels are still very low back. On the lower level team when I had to play centre I had to be all responsible and play dot to dot, do all that good stuff. On the slightly higher level team when I was just a bit player, I played wing... That was just sorta look like you were trying to get in the way but I was playing from opponents goal line to like next to where their d man happened to be and almost never any lower in my own zone. I even had sticks with different curves depending on which position I was getting out to skate in.
 
I'm hoping for Fantili. One guy I listened to said Fantili would have been a number one prospect for most of the drafts since 2015.

I'm less worried about signing free agents than just bottoming out the rebuild for the Ducks by trading the vets and trying to lock up the young guys.
 
