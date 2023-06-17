NHL 23: Broken Sternums and Broken Dreams

They have 1 year left on the agreement to play at the college arena. After that I think they go to KC.and where do the coyotes end up playing at? lol
Kinda torn if Ducks should draft Fantili or Mitskov. Already have Zegras and McTavish. Though with Fantili could move Zegras to the the wing maybe.Generic OP to get this party started.
Who you want your team to draft, and who do you want to target in free agency?
@Helix hook us up.
There is 300 seater rink where youth teams play/practice just 15 minute walk from my place, heard they are considering playing there.and where do the coyotes end up playing at? lol
Since Gibson wants to be traded and Oilers/Leafs once again might be in market for a goalie. Add Lundeström, Silversurfer (might been traded already idk) and Henrique to it and see what they offer. Hurricanes too might need a goalie.
not that anything will come from it but i just seen the governor of connecticut is leading a group to buy the coyotes and bring the whalers back. even talked to bettman about it. long shot but that'd be cool
i feel like coyotes are found everywhere in the US. kinda filled that gap once the wolves got killed offAre there even coyotes in Kansass City?
Not sure about KC, but Kansas has them (different state, I know).Are there even coyotes in Kansass City?
