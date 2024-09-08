Social NH Sherdog meetup today *uppercuts aplenty*

THE Red Beard

THE Red Beard

FCF Enforcer
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
15,399
Reaction score
33,543
Well boys! Today is the day where 8 plus years of friendship and tomfoolery meet in person.

Me and @NoGoodNamesLeft are grabbing lunch today.

What happens when you put that many Mayberry awards in the same room?

We are about to find out!

Will we each get each other iPads?

What are the chances we talk about Groundhogs?

Does he speak like he types?

Will this be a Nicholas Cage situation and will we beat up everybody inside the restaurant?

This thread right here will give all the updates so stay tuned on a Sunday!
 
Last edited:
THE Red Beard said:
Well boys! Today is the day where 8 plus years of friendship and tomfoolery meet in person.

Me and @NoGoodNamesLeft are grabbing lunch today.

What happens when you put that many Mayberry awards in the same room?

We are about to find out!

Will we each get each other iPads?

What are the chances we talk about Groundhogs?

Does he speak like he types?

Will this be a Nicholas Cage situation and will we beat up everybody inside the restaurant?

This thread right here will give all the updates so stay tuned on a Sunday!
Click to expand...
Hoping this encounter gets recorded.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,811
Messages
56,153,830
Members
175,090
Latest member
Krakn

Share this page

Back
Top