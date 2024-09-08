THE Red Beard
Well boys! Today is the day where 8 plus years of friendship and tomfoolery meet in person.
Me and @NoGoodNamesLeft are grabbing lunch today.
What happens when you put that many Mayberry awards in the same room?
We are about to find out!
Will we each get each other iPads?
What are the chances we talk about Groundhogs?
Does he speak like he types?
Will this be a Nicholas Cage situation and will we beat up everybody inside the restaurant?
This thread right here will give all the updates so stay tuned on a Sunday!
