Media "Ngannou's ego is out of control" - Dana White in 2018

I want to preface by saying that i'm not taking a side here - I just want to be true to the story based on the information we have available.

Dana White has recently come out saying that he had wanted to release Ngannou after the first Stipe fight because of issues between them, and he was talked out of it by two guys (assumedly, the matchmakers). Many people are calling bs on this point, I don't understand why he is bringing it up with it being 6 years ago, but there were some problems between Ngannou and the UFC around that time.

 
His own former coach said it too when he STILL WAS WITH Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou’s Coach Agrees: His Ego IS Out Of Control

MMA Factory head coach Fernand Lopez doesn’t sound happy with his student Ngannou, and it all came out on a recent podcast.
Dana is a lying pos, but not sure if he said that about anybody else either.

I don't know why people are acting like Ngannou is some angel or a victim. The guy chased a bag, he allegedly got a bag. No more or no less to it than that it looks to me.
 
You have to give Dana the edge in truth and credibility here because after all, it's not like a lot of people have had problems with him.

Oh wait.........
 
Dana is a genius businessman he prolly 🗣️📠

I bet if Donn Davis' goofy azz came oot an' him seh di same 6ixdog wuld be like "oh yeah fam I saw it too broski Ngannou mad shady bro's greedy af"

H8rs
 
sMewoxq.jpg
 
Ngannou showed his real personality before fighting Stipe for the first time.
''DON'T LIE STIPE DON'T LIE.''
 
I do remember Francis acting like a primadonna after he ko'ed Arlovski. He acted very cocky against Overeem and thought he would steamroll Stipe the first time they fought. He also acted like he didn't know Gane when he walked past him:

 
It's got to be chemistry more than ego he was friends with Ronda & Conor ffs

Not everyone likes everyone & Dana's notorious for shitting on fighters he just doesn't like for whatever reason as is the case here imo
 
JustOnce said:
Dana is a lying pos, but not sure if he said that about anybody else either.

I don't know why people are acting like Ngannou is some angel or a victim. The guy chased a bag, he allegedly got a bag. No more or no less to it than that it looks to me.
Agreed 100%.

Dana is saying that francis is a lousy person. Big fucking deal. Dana has sour grapes because francis, whom came from shoveling shit, was not satisfied with everything he got and demanded more. Dana said no, francis leaves, dana gets pissed.

This is nothing new. Dana said similar shit with fedor when he refused.

Something about a rags to riches story, while appearing greedy, is what's odd.
 
