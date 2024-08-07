News Ngannou vs. Renan official for PPV on October 19; Cyborg vs. Larissa comain

been looking forward to Ngannou vs Ferreira. thats a goddamned barnburner.
Larissa vs Cyborg is a great fight too. might be one of the toughest fights in Cyborg's career.
definitely gonna peep this. PFL has got themselves a damn good card.
 
Good to see Francis back, not all that excited for that fight though someone should get knocked out. Cyborg getting first real test since Nunes is good to see. Its a real PPV. Add some more Bellator vs PFL fights and its good.

Losing to Joshua likely made this happen now but always thought he'd give PFL 1 fight just to honor his word signing with them even if its less money. Or maybe the boxing thing dried up, he did say Saudi's were favoring Joshua obviously and maybe they aint interested in giving him 10+ mill paydays anymore so he has no choice but to come back to mma.
 
Extremely excited to see Cyborg back.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
News Francis Ngannou's MMA Return Vs Renan Ferreira + Co-Main: Cris Cyborg vs Larissa Pacheco Announced
6 7 8
Replies
153
Views
8K
MMALOPEZ
M
Kowboy On Sherdog
Francis Ngannou expects to fight Renan Ferreira-Ryan Bader winner in #MMA return #PFLvsBellator
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
6K
Pechan
Pechan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,586
Messages
55,993,017
Members
175,028
Latest member
immafan

Share this page

Back
Top