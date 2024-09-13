Ngannou Vs crocop

W

Who would win this one, prime v prime.

I think it all depends. Ngannou might get gassed if crocop lands a lot of body kicks. I feel they would both touch each other, but if ngannou touches crocop he may go out.

Good fight.
 
RHK hospital LHK cemetery...

Or, Ngannou chills him.

Don't see any other outcome myself.
 
Heart says Cro-cop, brain says Francis. If the Monster and the Super Samoan could beat Prime Cro-cop. I can't see the version of Francis that beat Stipe losing to Cro-cop at all.
 
As much as I loved prime Crocop…. Ngannou is just built different. Ngannou has a hell of a chin and is a long and extremely powerful striker. I think he would fold Crocop like laundry (as much as it pains me to say).
 
wouldn't be that shocked if Crocop knocked him out with a kick. Ngannou had trouble vs Gane, and yeah his knee was jacked but still i think Crocop had better movement and way better accuracy from long range. wouldn't be shocked if Ngannou walked him down and clubbed him either though.
 
Randlamen killed Crocop with a punch, c'mon
Hunt beated Mirko on striking, I think Ngannou would beat him badly
 
CroCop is getting KTFO round one fellas.

High kicks are a relatively slow strike compared to punches and rarely land without establishing a setup.

Ngannou would 100% know what to guard against and could eat a few body kicks if needed to get his hands to land. He could just go berserker like he did vs Rosenstruik or stand in the pocket a la his Reem KO.


Bad night for CroCop.
 
For some fighters, orgs/rule sets really do matter, and much like how people like Tito and Hughes relished their elbows while Wand and Shogun brutalized people with stomps and soccer kicks, for Cro Cop...

...it really did benefit him to be in a ring. In a cage, I could see Francis tiring/discouraging Cro Cop with clinching and wrestling against the cage with his size and then blasting him with punches. In a ring, on the other hand, Cro Cop would be better served with his TDD and his striking offense. In the end, though, it really comes down to who lands first, because Ngannou isn't the type of guy you can take some punches from, nor is Cro Cop's LHK the type of thing you brush off.

It wasn't a fatigue problem that caused people to drop from Cro Cop's body kicks, it was a "That fucking hurts!" problem o_O

There's no "may" about it. If Ngannou lands a bomb, Cro Cop's going to sleep.

Randleman was a wrestler who surprised Cro Cop - and everyone else in the universe - with a punch and Hunt also lost to Cro Cop in K-1 in pure striking when he was fresh off of his GP victory. The Cro Cop that Hunt fought in PRIDE was injured (hence his shoes for that fight to protect his injured left ankle) and just fought stupidly and gassed himself by throwing the kitchen sink at him early and then trying to wrestle him late. Neither are the best indications of a prime vs prime match-up with Ngannou.
 
Ngannou would easily destroy most pride guys especially if they fight on the feet, only Fedor and maybe Nog could beat Francis.
 
Can't see this going well for Cro Cop. Francis get the KO here.
 
You're posts are very insightful bro, you have a lot of knowledge.
 
wouldn't be that shocked if Crocop knocked him out with a kick. Ngannou had trouble vs Gane, and yeah his knee was jacked but still i think Crocop had better movement and way better accuracy from long range. wouldn't be shocked if Ngannou walked him down and clubbed him either though.
You could argue injury was a factor their I spose but I'd tend to favour a prime Mirko on his fight, albeit Francis would clearly be a very risky match.

The idea Mirko was easy to hustle I think it one of the most often repeated but wrong things in MMA history, Fedor did it via exellent defence, Hunt did it via chin with Mirko IMHO rather off form but everyone else who tried it(Wand, Igor, Aleks, Herring) got destroyed.

Francis does tend to work via hustling people, drawing them into sloppy exchanges and then blasting them but Mirko very rarely got sloppy, hardly ever overcommitted like Stipe, Reem, etc did vs Francis.
 
CroCop is getting KTFO round one fellas.

High kicks are a relatively slow strike compared to punches and rarely land without establishing a setup.

Ngannou would 100% know what to guard against and could eat a few body kicks if needed to get his hands to land. He could just go berserker like he did vs Rosenstruik or stand in the pocket a la his Reem KO.


Bad night for CroCop.
This is my impression too. I think Ngannou could just do the run in and kill thing.

But thinking about it a bit, Crocop was a very strategic fighter. It wouldn't surprise me if he could bait and sidestep Ngannou and land something.

Edit: I will say, though Patient Ngannou is a better fighter, that approach will probably do worse vs Crocop than just going in.
 
Would prefer to see this fight in K-1 tbh.
 
I'm Croatian and saying Francis.

But in K1 I give the edge to Mirko. Filipoviiiiiić. Ć Ć Ć
In his prime.

Nganou is to low IQ of 85 to beat Mirko in K1. At least I'd give the edge to CroCop.

Having naturally high Testostorone and being built like Superman scientifically means you are dumber than anyone else.
 
