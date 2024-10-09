AldoStillGoat
Dana 'White Lie' strikes again?
he has earnt 23m pounds in 2 boxing fights you absolute nuggetThis the same Francis who:
- Fucked off to France ahead of Stipe 1 and so got absolutely embarassed and stuck on his "low" $600k contract instead of ever making champion pay or a pay increase for the length of it
- Which still netted him $5M between 8x$600K + 4x$50k
- Refused to re-sign ahead of Stipe 2 and so didn't win champion pay here either, and between this and Gane per Francis' own mouth cost him $7M
- Refused to re-sign for Jones at $8M per fight so long as he remained champion, and assuredly at the absolute lowest end even if he lost his next fights were obviously going to be more than the $600k per fight he was making from a 2018 contract
- Which at the 4 fights he'd have been at by now (March 2023, October 2023, March 2024, October 2024) is potentially $32M if he remained champion throughout, and even at your lowest end if you nonsensically said he dropped to $600k again is at minimum $9.8M
People need to quit pretending there was ever a pay issue with the UFC and Francis.
Dana 'White Lie' strikes again?
Thank you for proving you're absolutely retarded and couldn't even follow the basic math already laid out for you.
McGregor doesnt get that, all of his money is from the WhiskeyRegardless of what u can potentially get if you do x,y,z disclosed pay has shown besides Conor... fighters are lucky to get 1 million in a year. That along with no real job security, get hurt or lose and you're toast.
To compare that with getting 10-12 million just straight up is ridiculous. Other than McGregor noone in UFC is getting close to that.
I know you didn't read it with that statement.I didn’t read this entire post but he still made way more money in two boxing matches
This has never been a pay issue for why Francis refused to re-sign with the UFC.
This has never been a pay issue for why Francis refused to re-sign with the UFC.
he has earnt 23m pounds in 2 boxing fights you absolute nugget
Once again, I thank you for proving you're even more retarded by proving you can't read either.
Somehow you know more than what is coming out of Francis' own mouth?

This has never been a pay issue for why Francis repeatedly refused to re-sign with the UFC.
This has never been a pay issue for why Francis repeatedly refused to re-sign with the UFC.
i'd like to see where he got his numbers from, because thats the first ive ever seen them and im pretty sure Francis would agreeif his numbers are correct ngannou'd have made more money in the same time window.