This the same Francis who:



- Fucked off to France ahead of Stipe 1 and so got absolutely embarassed and stuck on his "low" $600k contract instead of ever making champion pay or a pay increase for the length of it

- Which still netted him $5M between 8x$600K + 4x$50k

- Refused to re-sign ahead of Stipe 2 and so didn't win champion pay here either, and between this and Gane per Francis' own mouth cost him $7M

- Refused to re-sign for Jones at $8M per fight so long as he remained champion, and assuredly at the absolute lowest end even if he lost his next fights were obviously going to be more than the $600k per fight he was making from a 2018 contract

- Which at the 4 fights he'd have been at by now (March 2023, October 2023, March 2024, October 2024) is potentially $32M if he remained champion throughout, and even at your lowest end if you nonsensically said he dropped to $600k again is at minimum $9.8M



People need to quit pretending there was ever a pay issue with the UFC and Francis.