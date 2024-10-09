Media Ngannou on Dana White's comment that he would have made more money in the UFC than Boxing: 'That's a lie'

this-shit-is-just-embarrassing-v0-exhngdm6y02b1.png


Dana 'White Lie' strikes again?
 
This the same Francis who:

- Fucked off to France ahead of Stipe 1 and so got absolutely embarassed and stuck on his "low" $600k contract instead of ever making champion pay or a pay increase for the length of it
- Which still netted him $5M between 8x$600K + 4x$50k
- Refused to re-sign ahead of Stipe 2 and so didn't win champion pay here either, and between this and Gane per Francis' own mouth cost him $7M
- Refused to re-sign for Jones at $8M per fight so long as he remained champion, and assuredly at the absolute lowest end even if he lost his next fights were obviously going to be more than the $600k per fight he was making from a 2018 contract
- Which at the 4 fights he'd have been at by now (March 2023, October 2023, March 2024, October 2024) is potentially $32M if he remained champion throughout, and even at your lowest end if you nonsensically said he dropped to $600k again is at minimum $9.8M

People need to quit pretending there was ever a pay issue with the UFC and Francis.
 
markg171 said:
This the same Francis who:

- Fucked off to France ahead of Stipe 1 and so got absolutely embarassed and stuck on his "low" $600k contract instead of ever making champion pay or a pay increase for the length of it
- Which still netted him $5M between 8x$600K + 4x$50k
- Refused to re-sign ahead of Stipe 2 and so didn't win champion pay here either, and between this and Gane per Francis' own mouth cost him $7M
- Refused to re-sign for Jones at $8M per fight so long as he remained champion, and assuredly at the absolute lowest end even if he lost his next fights were obviously going to be more than the $600k per fight he was making from a 2018 contract
- Which at the 4 fights he'd have been at by now (March 2023, October 2023, March 2024, October 2024) is potentially $32M if he remained champion throughout, and even at your lowest end if you nonsensically said he dropped to $600k again is at minimum $9.8M

People need to quit pretending there was ever a pay issue with the UFC and Francis.
he has earnt 23m pounds in 2 boxing fights you absolute nugget
 
Regardless of what u can potentially get if you do x,y,z disclosed pay has shown besides Conor... fighters are lucky to get 1 million in a year. That along with no real job security, get hurt or lose and you're toast.

To compare that with getting 10-12 million just straight up is ridiculous. Other than McGregor noone in UFC is getting close to that.
 
markg171 said:
This the same Francis who:

- Fucked off to France ahead of Stipe 1 and so got absolutely embarassed and stuck on his "low" $600k contract instead of ever making champion pay or a pay increase for the length of it
- Which still netted him $5M between 8x$600K + 4x$50k
- Refused to re-sign ahead of Stipe 2 and so didn't win champion pay here either, and between this and Gane per Francis' own mouth cost him $7M
- Refused to re-sign for Jones at $8M per fight so long as he remained champion, and assuredly at the absolute lowest end even if he lost his next fights were obviously going to be more than the $600k per fight he was making from a 2018 contract
- Which at the 4 fights he'd have been at by now (March 2023, October 2023, March 2024, October 2024) is potentially $32M if he remained champion throughout, and even at your lowest end if you nonsensically said he dropped to $600k again is at minimum $9.8M

People need to quit pretending there was ever a pay issue with the UFC and Francis.
I didn’t read this entire post but he still made way more money in two boxing matches
 
treelo said:
he has earnt 23m pounds in 2 boxing fights you absolute nugget
Thank you for proving you're absolutely retarded and couldn't even follow the basic math already laid out for you.

This has never been a pay issue for why Francis repeatedly refused to re-sign with the UFC.
 
MotorCityCobra said:
Regardless of what u can potentially get if you do x,y,z disclosed pay has shown besides Conor... fighters are lucky to get 1 million in a year. That along with no real job security, get hurt or lose and you're toast.

To compare that with getting 10-12 million just straight up is ridiculous. Other than McGregor noone in UFC is getting close to that.
McGregor doesnt get that, all of his money is from the Whiskey
 
markg171 said:
Thank you for proving you're absolutely retarded and couldn't even follow the basic math already laid out for you.

This has never been a pay issue for why Francis refused to re-sign with the UFC.
what, you think he was going to fight Jones 4 times for 8M a pop, you absolute 'tard
 
markg171 said:
This the same Francis who:

- Fucked off to France ahead of Stipe 1 and so got absolutely embarassed and stuck on his "low" $600k contract instead of ever making champion pay or a pay increase for the length of it
- Which still netted him $5M between 8x$600K + 4x$50k
- Refused to re-sign ahead of Stipe 2 and so didn't win champion pay here either, and between this and Gane per Francis' own mouth cost him $7M
- Refused to re-sign for Jones at $8M per fight so long as he remained champion, and assuredly at the absolute lowest end even if he lost his next fights were obviously going to be more than the $600k per fight he was making from a 2018 contract
- Which at the 4 fights he'd have been at by now (March 2023, October 2023, March 2024, October 2024) is potentially $32M if he remained champion throughout, and even at your lowest end if you nonsensically said he dropped to $600k again is at minimum $9.8M

People need to quit pretending there was ever a pay issue with the UFC and Francis.
He made at least $25 million just from fighter pay alone fighting Fury and Joshua. We're not even talking endorsements or any other sponsorship. He lost both fights too. No need to stay champion or anything. Now he's probably still being paid like crazy by PFL and likely can go back to boxing if he can prove himself in MMA again.

Sit down shill.
 
treelo said:
what, you think he was going to fight Jones 4 times for 8M a pop, you absolute 'tard
Once again, I thank you for proving you're even more retarded by proving you can't read either.

Francis' last offered contract was $8M for fight as champion. He was supposed to fight Jones in March and instead never re-signed so didn't fight until October when he fought Fury. Then he fought Joshua. Now he's fighting Ferreira.

If you can't even follow along the basic premise that that's 4 fights right there I don't know what to tell you.
 
markg171 said:
Thank you for proving you're absolutely retarded and couldn't even follow the basic math already laid out for you.

This has never been a pay issue for why Francis repeatedly refused to re-sign with the UFC.
Somehow you know more than what is coming out of Francis' own mouth?

It absolutely is a pay issue.
 
Lee Danger said:
if his numbers are correct ngannou'd have made more money in the same time window.
i'd like to see where he got his numbers from, because thats the first ive ever seen them and im pretty sure Francis would agree
 
