https://frontkick.online/latest/this-mornings-mma-news-in-short-35/
“That’s not necessarily true,” White said. “That’s the bullshit publicly that people believe, but that’s not the truth. Total bullshit. Total bullshit.”
“That’s that whole myth that makes everybody go, ‘Oh, let’s f*cking go to boxing!’ and all this bullshit. Boxing don’t work. Boxing does not work. What makes it work? You need a Saudi f*cking trillionaire to make f*cking fights. And even Saudi trillionaires get tired of the f*cking bullshit. It’s all a f*cking myth. It’s all a myth.”
Such a shame that mma fans have to up up with this idiot man-child.
Also, any of the gobshites who swore Ngannou would never fight MMA again.... hows about ya now????
