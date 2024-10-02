Media "Ngannou hasn't earned more in boxing than he would have in UFC"

https://frontkick.online/latest/this-mornings-mma-news-in-short-35/



“That’s not necessarily true,” White said. “That’s the bullshit publicly that people believe, but that’s not the truth. Total bullshit. Total bullshit.”

“That’s that whole myth that makes everybody go, ‘Oh, let’s f*cking go to boxing!’ and all this bullshit. Boxing don’t work. Boxing does not work. What makes it work? You need a Saudi f*cking trillionaire to make f*cking fights. And even Saudi trillionaires get tired of the f*cking bullshit. It’s all a f*cking myth. It’s all a myth.”



Such a shame that mma fans have to up up with this idiot man-child.
Also, any of the gobshites who swore Ngannou would never fight MMA again.... hows about ya now????
 
Leinster Rugby said:
Also, any of the gobshites who swore Ngannou would never fight MMA again.... hows about ya now????
The rest of your OP is valid TS imo. But this one, I think it's pretty clear Francis only come back to MMA because he has exhausted his boxing potential. There is no other big name he can fight.

He got lucky Tyson Fury was trying to avoid Usyk and gave him a fight, which he performed really well and he got the Joshua fight. He lost so bad so now none of the boxing promoters and top HWs take him seriously, the only other boxer who wants to fight him which is Wilder also got koed really bad by Zhang Zhilei and most likely retires.
 
Red Lantern said:
The rest of your OP is valid TS imo. But this one, I think it's pretty clear Francis only come back to MMA because he has exhausted his boxing potential. There is no other big name he can fight.

He got lucky Tyson Fury was trying to avoid Usyk and gave him a fight, which he performed really well and he got the Joshua fight. He lost so bad so now none of the boxing promoters and top HWs take him seriously, the only other boxer who wants to fight him which is Wilder also got koed really bad by Zhang Zhilei and most likely retires.
so just to be clear - the people I referred to are incorrect and he is in fact fighting in mma again?

I don't recall mentioning the reasons behind his decisions.
 
Dana is like a woman sometimes. Just irrationally spews nonsense when he doesn't like what's being said.
 
haj02 said:
Dana is like a woman sometimes. Just irrationally spews nonsense when he doesn't like what's being said.
Also likes to speak in broad generalizations instead of focusing on individual points.
 
Leinster Rugby said:
so just to be clear - the people I referred to are incorrect and he is in fact fighting in mma again?

I don't recall mentioning the reasons behind his decisions.
Yes they are incorrect, but its also important to look at the full context.
 
Obviously, I mean who really believes that Mcgregor made “more” money for fighting Mayweather , he was just there for the hell of it , everyone knows he could have made way more fighting Masvidal for his bullshit make believe championship
 
Dana is such a manchild with grudges. He still whines about Tito to this day.
 
