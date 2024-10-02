The rest of your OP is valid TS imo. But this one, I think it's pretty clear Francis only come back to MMA because he has exhausted his boxing potential. There is no other big name he can fight.



He got lucky Tyson Fury was trying to avoid Usyk and gave him a fight, which he performed really well and he got the Joshua fight. He lost so bad so now none of the boxing promoters and top HWs take him seriously, the only other boxer who wants to fight him which is Wilder also got koed really bad by Zhang Zhilei and most likely retires.