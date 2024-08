Mujeriego said: Francis Ngannou: 'I’m not in a better position to be a boxing champ' Francis Ngannou may have fought two of the biggest-name heavyweight boxers in the world, but he does not have plans to chase a title in the ring.

Makes sense.

Got completely destroyed and will clearly not be the same fighter.

When your built to be some unstoppable machine and then you get flattened like that..... Makes sense.Got completely destroyed and will clearly not be the same fighter.When your built to be some unstoppable machine and then you get flattened like that..... Click to expand...

He's made bank in the two boxing fights and fought two of the best HW of this generation. No need to go waste more brain cells, though it would be interesting to see a rematch between him and Fury