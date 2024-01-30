NFL: Superbowl LVIII 2-11-24

@KDR by RNC loves the betting bait...

Super Bowl Betting Trends​

  • 7 of the last 11 Super Bowls have been won by an AFC team
  • 12 of the last 15 Super Bowl-winning QBs have been at least 27 at the time of their victory
  • No rookie QB has ever won the Super Bowl as a starter.
  • Cheap out at RB: The rushing leader of each of the last 10 Super Bowl Champs has made $2.5 million or less base salary
  • A quarterback has won Super Bowl MVP 14 of the last 22 years
  • No team ever supported by Taylor Swift has ever lost a Super Bowl
 
Loves hittin me back just to chat
 
I was really hoping for a BIlls/Lions SB, but what can ya do. Neither are my team. lol But my team didnt make it to the playoffs. I thought it would be nice to have some other teams get a shine. Lions would have been good. But even the Bills, after losing 4 in a row decades back. Neither team has ever won a SB. But, no ones gonna give it to ya and the Lions choked their way home. Now we have alot of the same. Id say the Chiefs pull it off. On the bright side, this has the recipe to be a really good game. I dont care who wins, as long as they do it in the last 3 seconds. lol
 
49erS taking this 1
 
@KDR by RNC
@Dillydilly
@helax

I have some halftime show props if you want to make a new thread or post them here.


Number of Usher outfit changes?

Over 1.5 -140
Under 1.5 +110

Will Usher wear Sunglasses during his first song of the Halftime Show?

Yes -270
No +205

Type of necklace on Usher’s first appearance during Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show:

Ball Chain +200
Box Chain +250
Cable Chain +300
Figaro Chain +350
Link Chain +350
Rolo Chain +500
Rope Chain +550

Primary color of Usher’s shirt during Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show:

Black +100
White +200
Red +400
Blue +500
Yellow +1000
Green +1200
Purple +1400
Orange +1600

Will Usher Debut a New Song during the Halftime Show?

Yes -120
No +100


Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show Props - Latest Usher Odds and Halftime Props for 2024

It's official! Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show odds are on the board! Bet the number of songs and guest performers for Usher's show!
www.covers.com www.covers.com
 
