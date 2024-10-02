KDR by RNC
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NFL: Saints @ Chiefs 10-7-24. Please add to the discussion here.
Let’s get the $ booboo
@AppliedScience what we doing
Props
Kamara
AddedSaints +11.5
Saints +11.5 -230
.43
Saints +14.5 & Under 57.5 & Carr 200+ passing
Saints +14.5 -450
Total points Under 57.5 -908
Derek Carr 200+ passing yards -165
1.18
Low risk. Hope for the Saints to win but know the refs might make the 4th qtr easy for the Chefs.
Key might be how Chefs run defense plays. And on offense, if Mahomes can avoid injuring his own teammates.
his mum stealing a package from the neighbour made me thinkRice needs surgery on his knee. Would be a shame if it changed his career for the worse. By shame I mean actually pretty cool.
Fuuuuck lmao I never even heard thathis mum stealing a package from the neighbour made me think
he had never chance to be a good lawabiding citizen haha
What about the second halfAll i need is combined 50 points from mahomie/watson/chiefs defense
and a chiefs win ofcourse
hahaWhat about the second half