NFL: Saints @ Chiefs 10-7-24

Saints +11.5
Saints +11.5 -230
.43

Saints +14.5 & Under 57.5 & Carr 200+ passing
Saints +14.5 -450
Total points Under 57.5 -908
Derek Carr 200+ passing yards -165
1.18

helax said:
Let’s get the $ booboo


@AppliedScience what we doing
Click to expand...

Low risk. Hope for the Saints to win but know the refs might make the 4th qtr easy for the Chefs.
Key might be how Chefs run defense plays. And on offense, if Mahomes can avoid injuring his own teammates.

temp-punkchefs2024-107-100.png


Dillydilly said:
Props
Click to expand...
Krixes said:
Kamara
Click to expand...
 
AppliedScience said:
Saints +11.5
Saints +11.5 -230
.43

Saints +14.5 & Under 57.5 & Carr 200+ passing
Saints +14.5 -450
Total points Under 57.5 -908
Derek Carr 200+ passing yards -165
1.18



Low risk. Hope for the Saints to win but know the refs might make the 4th qtr easy for the Chefs.
Key might be how Chefs run defense plays. And on offense, if Mahomes can avoid injuring his own teammates.

temp-punkchefs2024-107-100.png
Click to expand...
Added
 
helax said:
Rice needs surgery on his knee. Would be a shame if it changed his career for the worse. By shame I mean actually pretty cool.
Click to expand...
his mum stealing a package from the neighbour made me think
he had never chance to be a good lawabiding citizen haha
 
emog2 said:
his mum stealing a package from the neighbour made me think
he had never chance to be a good lawabiding citizen haha
Click to expand...
Fuuuuck lmao I never even heard that
 
I normally don’t wish that shit on anyone and I don’t wish it on him but if it happened then good fuck him. Do some shit like that and I don’t want to watch you play anymore. Let someone else take his spot.
 
Phil Collins > this hillbilly
 
Kelce bothers me a lot more than Taylor swift does
 
Mahomes is going to dice them up
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KDR by RNC
  • Sportsbook Event
NFL: Saints @ Falcons 9-29-24
Replies
1
Views
131
tabascojet
tabascojet
KDR by RNC
  • Sportsbook Event
NFL: Eagles @ Saints 9-22-24
Replies
3
Views
191
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
  • Sportsbook Event
NFL: Saints @ Cowboys 9-15-24
Replies
10
Views
256
helax
helax
KDR by RNC
  • Sportsbook Event
NFL: Panthers @ Saints 9-8-24
Replies
0
Views
95
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
  • Sportsbook Event
NFL: Chiefs @ Chargers 9-29-24
2
Replies
23
Views
366
Dude Incredible
Dude Incredible

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,144
Messages
56,307,005
Members
175,154
Latest member
maxoges

Share this page

Back
Top