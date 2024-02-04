NFL: Pro Bowl 2.4 3pm ET NFC vs AFC

They say flag football was based off the pro bowl..(vice versa)
 
helax said:
You know it’s bad when the degenerates around here aren’t even betting on it
I haven't watched a pro bowl in years... I just looked and the AFC has pretty much dominated lately, except for last season.,
 
How does this stupid shit even work now
 
Peyton called Eli a little bitch. That’s the highlight of this game
 
Hurts couldn’t catch that. Too busy wishing he was getting ass blasted
 
helax said:
Yeah he’s an imbecile
I have an Uncle that lost his license for life after his 5th or 6th DUI in Michigan. That was almost 15 years ago. Dude still drives, he's an idiot. Luckily he never hurt anyone.
 
Krixes said:
I have an Uncle that lost his license for life after his 5th or 6th DUI in Michigan. That was almost 15 years ago. Dude still drives, he's an idiot. Luckily he never hurt anyone.
Ya I know a few too lol. In high school this kid DUI’d his car right through a house. TWICE
 
