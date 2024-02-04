helax
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NFL: Pro Bowl 2.4 3pm ET NFC vs AFC. Please add to the discussion here.
You know it’s bad when the degenerates around here aren’t even betting on itThey say flag football was based off the pro bowl..(vice versa)
Let’s go h2h you pickThey say flag football was based off the pro bowl..(vice versa)
I haven't watched a pro bowl in years... I just looked and the AFC has pretty much dominated lately, except for last season.,You know it’s bad when the degenerates around here aren’t even betting on it
I have no idea...I never playedHow does this stupid shit even work now
I was looking for 5 minutes or so, I couldn't figure it out...Peyton called Eli a little bitch. That’s the highlight of this game
NFL has reached a new lowI was looking for 5 minutes or so, I couldn't figure it out...
NFC 4 LifeI was looking for 5 minutes or so, I couldn't figure it out...
Talk about getting blasted, Mahomes daddy just got his 3rd DUI.Hurts couldn’t catch that. Too busy wishing he was getting ass blasted
You won the unofficial h2h. We're just too slow to figure it out...NFC 4 Life
Yeah he’s an imbecileTalk about getting blasted, Mahomes daddy just got his 3rd DUI.
I have an Uncle that lost his license for life after his 5th or 6th DUI in Michigan. That was almost 15 years ago. Dude still drives, he's an idiot. Luckily he never hurt anyone.Yeah he’s an imbecile
Ya I know a few too lol. In high school this kid DUI’d his car right through a house. TWICEI have an Uncle that lost his license for life after his 5th or 6th DUI in Michigan. That was almost 15 years ago. Dude still drives, he's an idiot. Luckily he never hurt anyone.